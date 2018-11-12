Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 133

Welcome to the 133rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
It was wonderful to see the great variety of Comfort all of you came up with for this week’s challenge! I was greatly amused by a number of the posts that found a very humorous approach to the theme. There were also some really touching posts and a number of food posts that left me hungry for more. Thank you all for coming up with such great posts and the effort that you put into them.
Please enjoy each other’s posts and see which are most comforting to you!
Sometimes comfort can be found in Nature…
This location is in Baxter State Park in Northern Maine, and I found it very comfortable to take a nice rest in the thick beds of moss. If only it weren’t a short rest, I would have enjoyed it even more!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Ladyleemanila starts things this week with a large variety of comforts, ranging from food to places and other!
- The room that is featured in the post by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery looks very inviting to jump into comfortable bed!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival was very timely, as she showcased the comfort of voting early, rather than standing in line!
- Another amazing photo in theOnlyD800intheHameau highlights the theme beautifully, as it doesn’t get any better than a ride on mother’s back!
- In a great post in the blog Scroll we get introduced to the comforts of a hike through the woods!
- This week, pensivity101‘s post is all about Maggie and her comfort, even though comfort foods played a role!
- Xenia brings the comfort of the swans in her blog Tranature with a wonderful haiku! In a second post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia tells the story of the final comforts given to an aging whippet.
- In a wonderful post in Charlesewaugh we are introduced to Charles’ granddaughter back in 2003!
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah gives a wonderful insight into the humor that exists in some restaurants!
- Nicole’s post in Une Photo, Un Poéme finds us at a rather comfortable location to sit down and enjoy the scenery.
- Alice gives us some insight in one of the benefits of retirement in The59Club: wearing comfortable shoes!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine shows us the comfort of staying close in groups in wonderful photos!
- In her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, Irene extols the comforts of a bowl of hot soup on a cold, wintery day!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is amazing once again, and it really captures to comfort of a dog curled up.
- With a very entertaining entry in Heart to Heart‘s blog, we see that even pigs can enjoy air conditioning!
- Brian’s post in his great blog Bushboy’s World takes us to comfort in a very Australian manner, as mom provides comfort to her baby!
- Sometimes, comfort is all about the fur-baby, as we see in a great post in Jordy’s Streamings where the chihuahua is keeping nice and warm!
- Woolly ensures that there is adequate comfort in the food in his Woolly Muses post, which has me yearning for some of that food!
- It’s fantastic to see that a backyard can be the comfort zone, as in A Pause for Nature’s post, where the pigeons get really comfortable!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 features some rather important companions: stuffed animals!
- Klara captured the ultimate comfort in her post in Sliku Svoju Ljubim II in the cake that is being enjoyed!
- Sandy captured a beautiful photo of a duck in Out of my Write Mind, which looks rather comfortable in its current position.
- In a wonderful post in Willowsoul, we get comforts ranging from some delicious food to snuggling in bed while watching Dr. Who!
- Emily’s post in Zombie Flamingoes shows of some great comforts, and her cat’s ability to enjoy them!
- Tatiana has some great photos, one of a hair ornament in Giftsmart, which is stunning, and another set in TravelArtPix of fish dyring in Newfoundland. Plus some great photos of Yellowstone in TravelWays.
- In a lovely post in Life Amazing, we find out that Walter is a great source of comfort and he seems pretty happy about that!
- Yinglan’s post in This is Another Story shows that we have similar tastes in comfort foods! I know where to go for dinner!
- Anita shares some great views of comfort in its various guises in her post in Anita’s Images.
- Susan shares the comforts of a heating pad in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which she made good use of in recovering from broken hips.
- Bikurgurl writes a wonderful post on the sources of her comfort, which are many and inspiring!
- Debbie shares her experiences of voting day in her post in ForgivingConnects; her insights are fantastic and may help many!
- Ulli takes us to Tattooine (Tunisia) in his post in Banactee; the hotel there is a throwback to smart technology used by Berbers to create cooled living quarters.
- Maria shares a great view in her lovely blog, KameraPromenader; that certainly is a great location to find comfort in watching time float by.
- Miriam writes an awesome blog post about her love of the music of Lior, as we read in Out an’ About about her encounter and enjoyment!
- Ilka shares the wonderful comfort of cooking with her sons in her post A Thousand Miles, after which the home cinema is open.
- Deb provides us with a Halloween view of comfort in her post in Twenty Four, as I’m stunned about the amount of candy!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
8 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 133”
Thank you for hosting a great photo challenge!
Thank you kindly!
As I look up this snap of yours, Frank, I can’t erase the flaming snaps I’m seeing on news about recent forest fires in California. Much more than just devastating it is sadly.
Yes, those are truly sad events that should cause all of us to come together and help one another.
Reblogged this on ladyleemanila and commented:
comfort round-up 🙂
Thank you!
Thanks for a lovely challenge and a great round up 😃
Thank you for participating!