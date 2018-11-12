Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 133

Welcome to the 133rd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

It was wonderful to see the great variety of Comfort all of you came up with for this week’s challenge! I was greatly amused by a number of the posts that found a very humorous approach to the theme. There were also some really touching posts and a number of food posts that left me hungry for more. Thank you all for coming up with such great posts and the effort that you put into them.

Please enjoy each other’s posts and see which are most comforting to you!

Sometimes comfort can be found in Nature…

This location is in Baxter State Park in Northern Maine, and I found it very comfortable to take a nice rest in the thick beds of moss. If only it weren’t a short rest, I would have enjoyed it even more!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

