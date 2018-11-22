Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 134

Welcome to the 134th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After enjoying some Thanksgiving food, I’m finally getting caught up with things this week, so here it is…
I was overwhelmed by the volume of responses and really enjoyed the types of triples or trios that each of you shared in your posts. Many were touching, and quite a few made me laugh in enjoyment of the wit that shoed in them. Thank you for all the great effort that you put into your posts! I hope that each of you enjoy your posts as much as I did!
These three are still among some of my favoirte ones…
This location is in Baxter State Park in Northern Maine, and I found it very comfortable to take a nice rest in the thick beds of moss. If only it weren’t a short rest, I would have enjoyed it even more!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Ron starts the contributions of the week with a great post in Progressing into Solitude.
- The trio photographed in the post by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery is truly stunning!
- Brian’s post in his blog Bushboy’s World has an intersting variety of trios…some more inviting than others…
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival is truly interesting, as she not only has great trios, but also examines whether an ISTJ can use a bullet journal without freaking out!
- In a wonderful post in Charlesewaugh, we meet a rather relaxed trio, which seems pretty happy.
- This week, pensivity101 can barely get her brain of chocolate, but luckily finds some trios despite this hurdle!
- In a lovely post in Minding My P’s and Q’s, we get to enjoy a gorgeous rainy day trio of photos!
- Yinglan may have had a challenge to find photos with trios, but as we can see in This is Another Story, she found some wonderful ones!
- In a great post in For the Love Of, there’s a great trio that we might just want some more of!!
- Cee features some wonderful photos of threes in Cee’s Photography, which are really interesting!
- The great photos of trios in Chateaux des Fleurs put a smile on my face; what do you think?
- Gwenny’s post in Field Notes from over the Hill definitely waxes nostalgic; do you have moments like that?
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah features a trio that makes a perfect setting for two!
- Emily went for comfy in her photo in Zombie Flamingoes, and I agree that it looks like a great place to relax!
- In another awesome post in MV Obsession, we meet a trio standing around discussing the future of the United States.
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post is fantastic, as she captures the sense of the flowers to perfection!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine captures a great set of trios!
- In the Nut House, we find Kammie has caught some wonderful trios with her camera!
- In a great post in Travel with Intent, Debbie introduces us to an interesting trio in Nimes!
- With a little ARHtistic License, Andrea features a trio that makes all of us wonder why she captured them 🙂
- Susan shares some incredible photos in her post in Musin’ with Susan, which feature beauty in threes!
- Jase features a great photo in his post in Proscenium; bridging the gap is definitely needed!
- The award for unique trio might go to the post in Danny James Photography, but I do wonder whose they are…
- Ladyleemanila has a great collection of trios in her post; there is definitely some great fun in them!
- The post in Sing Like Wildflowers is awesome and uplifting! Those smiles are just the best!
- In a great post in Light Words, Carol has some beautiful and fluffy trios on display!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post we get a great variety of trios, although I do wonder about pink trees…
- Woolly shares some magnifient photos in his Woolly Muses post, of which one really stands out to me! Which one is your favorite?
- In a wonderful post in MyTravelCSP the trios range from menacing to lovely!
- Sandy shares some really interesting trios in Out of my Write Mind, among which Nature takes various directions.
- Xenia has a great trio of photos in her blog Tranature, in which there is a great river party! In a second post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia is part of a wonderful trio with Eivor and Pearl and shares a great tanka.
- Olga shares some stunning sets of trios in Stuff and what if…, among which I really love those horses!
- Maria finds us some trios for her post in KameraPromenader; their color and composition are inspiring!
- Alice shares a great post in the 59 Club, which is a great looking blog; her trios are truly interesting!
- In a Young Retirement, Bud and Jane post some gorgeous photos that fit our theme beautifully!
- Tatiana has some great photos this week; in Giftsmart, we enjoy some wonderful pink cactus flowers. In TravelWays we get to see some really cute ducklings! Her first post in TravelArtPix features a great painting, and the second post in TravelArtPix shows some backyard friends.
- In her post in Photoworld, vol 3, Petra mentions that her trio might be a bit scary…what do you think?
- In his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, Hammad features his three favorite foods and some other cool trios!
- Some great photos in Hadd Hai Yaar feature a couple of sets of trios, but I think there are more than 3 motorcycles 🙂
- Deb’s post in Twenty Four has an incredibly tall trio, which wins in the height cateogry over many other options!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 has probably the coolest trio of all…these Blues artists really rock!
- Robert’s photo in Photo Robert’s Blog tells the story of a trio that may just have missed their connection…
- In this week’s contribution in Don’t Hold Your Breath, the key trio is found on the plate! In a second post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about moon gates and dragon walls!
- In a great looking travel diary, Akanksha Kargwal shares an incredible photo of a traveling trio!
- Ilka has a really happy trio in her post in A Thousand Miles, with her three sons appearing to have some great fun!
- In another excellent post in Land of Images, we see that three ewes don’t pull the wool over our eyes!
- In another awesome post in Life Amazing, we see both silliness and serious concentration…they can do both!
- Debbie focuses on the use of creativity in forgiveness in her post in ForgivingConnects; these are definitely some great ideas!
- Ju-Lyn’s post in All Things Bright and Beautiful focuses on the color purple…I like it!
- With a wonderful photo in Sgeoil, we get to see a great trio of flowers that look amazing!
- With a great post in his blog Island in the Net, Khürt focuses on a key aspect of photography that fits this week’s theme!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 134”
Hi Frank,
I cannot express enough the gratitude for you doing all this: First having this wonderful – high quality challenge, and secondly for taking your time to list and comment on all our entries! It is remarkable that now, you did all these comments on the Thanksgiving day (in US). Well, thank you, so much!
Thank you very much, Tatiana! It’s my pleasure!
Oh my!That’s an herculean task…compiling all those posts in a great way! Thanks a ton for a great challenge – loving it!
Thank you kindly!