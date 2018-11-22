Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 134

Welcome to the 134th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! After enjoying some Thanksgiving food, I’m finally getting caught up with things this week, so here it is…

I was overwhelmed by the volume of responses and really enjoyed the types of triples or trios that each of you shared in your posts. Many were touching, and quite a few made me laugh in enjoyment of the wit that shoed in them. Thank you for all the great effort that you put into your posts! I hope that each of you enjoy your posts as much as I did!

These three are still among some of my favoirte ones…

Volendam Fishing Boats

This location is in Baxter State Park in Northern Maine, and I found it very comfortable to take a nice rest in the thick beds of moss. If only it weren’t a short rest, I would have enjoyed it even more!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

