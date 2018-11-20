Welcome to Week 135 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! No, you didn’t miss the round up of last week’s theme of Trio; it will be a day or two late, as I’m trying to catch up on my photo processing of a charity event for the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress that I photographed this weekend.
As I looked at some of your entries for last week’s triple threat of fun, I know that you’ll be entertained by the results!! For this week’s theme, I’m leaning in a direction that is driven by personal events of the past week, as our oldest dog, Bette, passed away last Tuesday. This led me to the theme of Memories, which I will revisit this week in a post with memories of Bette.
In your interpretation of this theme, feel free to use your creative minds and share any memories that you would like of the kind of your choosing. Don’t hesitate to go for the whimsical!
Here’s an interpretation to get you going…
This poppy was one of several that I captured during our visit to Ostia Antica last year; there were many that grew among the amazing ruins in the excavation of Ostia Antica, which is an incredible site to visit. This entire locale is filled with memories from times long gone by, as it gives an indelible impression of life during Roman times.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Can’t wait to see what triplets will grace your posts!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
Oh Frank, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I hurt for anyone who loses a beloved pet.
We met up with a lady yesterday who we had got friendly with shortly after we arrived here and she was walking a young cock-a-poo. Apparently her dog died at the beginning of the month. He was 14 and blind, and we had seen him struggling on his walks a little while ago, but she never pushed him. This little pup, Pippa, has found a good home with her.
Thank you so much. These moments are always difficult, even though we know to expect them. This is the first time in 15 years that we have only 2 dogs in our pack, but those 2 are making up for that with lots of play and noise 🙂
I expect they will find it strange though.
We are so sorry for your loss Frank and I am sure your home and heart will be filled with wonderful memories. Happy memories that Bette will take with her on her next journey too. Run free sweet girl 🌈💗
Thank you very much, Xenia. It was a tough decision, but it was good to let her go, as she had not been doing well for a while.
Aw, so sorry for your loss, Frank – treasure the wonderful memories, Bette was fortunate to be loved so well. XX
I’m so sorry about Bette. I am sure she had a wonderful life with you, and I am looking forward to seeing your memories.
Again, we are so sorry. Our contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/11/20/tanka-in-every-leaf/
So sorry for your loss, Frank. It is never easy.
I’m sharing my own bit of memories, mellowed by sweetness and time, for memories – even of sorrow – can often hold gratitude for the gift of a full heart. Thank you for this soul-filled prompt!
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/11/20/heart-memories/
Na’ama
So very sorry for your loss. They are family and carry many memories.
Sorry for your loss. Pets are so special. 😢
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Bette, Frank. It is so difficult to lose a beloved pet.