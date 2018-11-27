Welcome to Week 136 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
As I was caught repeating a theme last week (great attention to detail!), I made doubly sure that this week’s theme was not used for a previous TPC. Also, I want to thank Na’ama for contributing the theme of Contact. When I saw this theme in her list, I was at once intrigued, as Contact can be taken in multiple directions. First contact with aliens might be far-fetched, but making contact can range from a fender bender to a phone call…
I hope that you will let your creative huices flow for this week’s theme and have some fun with it! There were some great whimsical entries last week and I certainly look forward to your flights of whimsy!
Here’s an interpretation to get you going…
In the dogsport of agility, there are certain obstacles, such as this see-saw that require the dog to touch a certain area before dismounting. This area of the obstacle is called the contact area. As you can see in this photo, there are very fast dogs that get to the end of the see-saw and then have to ride it down.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to the contacts that you create this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
38 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Contact”
Great capture!
Thank you!
Great post
Thank you!
WOW there must be some dogs that absolutely would refuse to do this!
It takes more than a year of training before dogs and handlers are ready to compete. You start with small, simple things for them to do, as they learn each item. Our youngest, Stuff, is just beginning to learn and will start competing in about a year. We find that our dogs gain a lot of confidence from competing in agility, as they enjoy it as much as we do.
My contact is very different…
Your contact has made me hungry!
Nice one!
That looks like one happy dog! Great shot. He/she looks steady on that ramp! Here is my twisted take on the prompt. https://www.quaintrevival.com/can-a-1980s-mom-go-2010s-trendy-with-her-socks/
Thank you, Shelley. I did photography of agility competitions for a number of years and learned how to set up for just the right shot, such as this. I love those socks!
Beautiful!
What a pretty dog. I agree with Shelley, he certainly looks happy…a doggy smile on his face for sure.
Yeas, they do enjoy this kind of competition, as many dogs need something to keep their focus and have an outlet for their drive and energy.
Ohhhh, thanks Frank for the mention and credit! My pleasure and if you ever need more prompt ideas, feel free to pick my little brain … so many words swim in it on a regular basis, might as well let some of them out! 😉
Speaking of, here’s my interpretation of the prompt (though I have a few other ideas, so who knows, I might post a second helping if I cannot help myself …)
Na’ama
I very much appreciate your contributions, as it’s great to have some fresh ideas.
Your post is awesome!
Such a lovely capture Frank, it is fun to watch dogs enjoy themselves doing agility. Our contact is a bit more ethereal this week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/11/27/tanka-a-walk-at-sunset/
Wow!! Those are gorgeous! Love your tanka as well!
First contact with the water:
Fantastic idea!
BTW: I like your dog, Frank – his tail makes the shot 🙂
Thank you, Tatiana.!
Great picture! Every time I see a pet, it touches me differently because I am a pet mom and I love my baby boy!
Blessings,
Ann Marie Ruby | http://www.annmarieruby.com
A sport I very much would like to try – my newest/youngest Lagotto shows interest in it too!Lovely caught!https://wp.me/p1hCI2-anF
Great shot! What a cute dog.
Bit late today Frank, but here’s mine
