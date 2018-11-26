Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 135

Welcome to the 135th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
First of all, thanks to each and everyone of you for your warm wishes and thoughts. Your contributions to this week’s theme of Memories are stunning and creative. There were a number among them that really touched me, some made me smile and even laugh. It was a joy to read all of your posts and I appreciate the amount of effort that you have put into each post!
I hope that you enjoy these wonderful posts!
Our dogs are always in our hearts…
Tonka was our first dog, a lovely mutt, who we got from the shelter when she was about 10 weeks old; she was not the bravest soul, but could always tell good people from bad and stood her ground when she felt the need. Darwin was our first Cardigan Welsh Corgi; we got him when he was six months old and a timid little dog. He grew into a proud and confident dog who loved agility and herding and lived to the age of 16. Ransom was our second Cardigan, who loved nothing better than snuggling. We lost him earlier this year when he was almost 15. Bette came from the same breeder as Ransom and was a smart dog, who ruled the pack for many years.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- In the Nut House, Kammie shares wonderful memories of places and family!
- This week, pensivity101 takes her inspiration from Cats, as well as family, one of which led to the purchase of a piano!
- In another great post in theonlyD800inthehameau, the deadhead correctly observes that this theme is a repeat; go check out his great photo and I hope that the repeat was acceptable 🙂
- Ladyleemanila shares the wonderful memories of her Pearl wedding anniversary and the great places she visited on the trip that came with it!
- In this week’s contribution in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we go to the Garden of Peace and Comfort, a stunning locale!
- Xenia share the memories of seals in her blog Tranature, which are wonderfully cute! In a lovely post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia shares the magic of Eivor and Pearl with great tankas.
- Tatiana shares a great post in Vegas Great Attractions, as she introduces us to the Nevada State Museum. In TravelWays we visit the wonderful beaches of Acapulco! And in TravelArtPix the Panama City skyline is featured!
- The post in Na’ama Yehuda is filled with the power of the heart’s memories!
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah takes us to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which features the roll of honour.
- In a wonderful post in For the Love Of, memories of past dogs are shared with us and they are truly touching!
- Jase features Lucy in his post in Proscenium; Lucy is a not so sweet cat ‘rescued’ by the kids…
- Emily displays a pattern in her post in Zombie Flamingoes, and I think that she needs to share some of this pattern!
- Sandy shares a great memory in her post in Out of my Write Mind, as that class photo is fantastic!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post we get to experience the joys of a trip to Bangkok in 2013.
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine shares a wonderful memory with a magical beast!
- The wonderful post by Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery makes me want to taste those freshly picked mangos!
- In his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, Hammad not only has some great photos, but also a wonderful poem that walks down memory lane!
- In another wonderful post in Land of Images, we enjoy the memory of a balmy day in the dunes.
- Woolly shares some really cool memories in his Woolly Muses post, which is filled with the best of Botswana.
- Deb’s post in Twenty Four takes us to a gorgeous location in New Zealand on the occasion of her birthday in 2012.
- In a lovely post in Mama Cormier, we get to meet both the oldest and youngest member of her family.
- Olga has great memories in her post in Stuff and what if…, and the Ukrainian Garlic festival looks very cool!
- Khürt may not have been feeling his best for Thanksgiving, but as we can see in his post in Island in the Net, thanks to a great support system he got to enjoy it!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 features a rather whimsical memory and is highly enjoyable!
- In another fantastic post in Life Amazing, we are treated to some amazing family photos and their importance.
- Maria’s memories in her post in KameraPromenader gave me a chill…it may have been a little cold!
- The post in Ostendnomadography is filled with fantastic travel memories; those locales are just amazing!!
- Ilka’s post in A Thousand Miles brings back the memory of the restorative power of the forest by the Lech.
- Ron starts the contributions of the week with a great post in Progressing into Solitude.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
