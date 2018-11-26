Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 135

Welcome to the 135th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

First of all, thanks to each and everyone of you for your warm wishes and thoughts. Your contributions to this week’s theme of Memories are stunning and creative. There were a number among them that really touched me, some made me smile and even laugh. It was a joy to read all of your posts and I appreciate the amount of effort that you have put into each post!



I hope that you enjoy these wonderful posts!

Our dogs are always in our hearts…

Intense Bette

Ransom relaxing

Darwin having fun

Tonka looking awesome

Tonka was our first dog, a lovely mutt, who we got from the shelter when she was about 10 weeks old; she was not the bravest soul, but could always tell good people from bad and stood her ground when she felt the need. Darwin was our first Cardigan Welsh Corgi; we got him when he was six months old and a timid little dog. He grew into a proud and confident dog who loved agility and herding and lived to the age of 16. Ransom was our second Cardigan, who loved nothing better than snuggling. We lost him earlier this year when he was almost 15. Bette came from the same breeder as Ransom and was a smart dog, who ruled the pack for many years.

