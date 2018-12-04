Welcome to Week 137 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Amidst the hubbub of the holiday season (or is it the shopping season?), all of might wish for a moment of quietude; to find peace in the maelstrom of deadlines, demands and expectations is precious any time of year, and, possibly, even more sought after this time of year. With that in mind, I thought it might be nice to have this week’s theme be Tranquil!
Take a moment to breathe deep, maybe meditate and center yourself; let your creative mind’s eye guide you to express the Tranquil state. Hopefully, you are there, or it’s what you look to achieve. Have fun, relax and enjoy this week’s challenge!
Here’s a relaxing moment to get you going…
Rocky Pond has provided for a number of great moments to photograph over the years, and this morning was no exception. Nearly still, with the Sun peeking around the tree, accentuated by birdsong, this was a tranquil moment!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
61 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil”
Wow – that is a tranquil spot, I feel all relaxed just looking at it. Here’s how I relaxed this morning 😉 https://www.quaintrevival.com/an-elf-guided-lesson-on-photographing-christmas-lights/
It looks like you were elf-taught! Great post!
LOL – yessiree! 😉
Frank, T’is a very tranquil photo of Rock’s Pond!
I spent last Sunday in “not doing” rather being with the roses in my garden.
http://desertrose.blog/2018/12/04/rose-spirals-a-photo-essay/
Love the tranquil roses! Great post!
Merci beaucoup!!
Lovely post!
What a lovely photo. Not today I guess. Looks more like tranquility recalled in bad weather.
Thank you! There will be calm after the storm 🙂
Fabulous picture Frank.
Memories of our days on the boat immedaitely came to mind, so hope these pass muster!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2018/12/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-tranquil/
Those definitely show the reason for traveling by boat! Those moments of intense tranquility on the water are precious.
We loved it, and although I had a lot of reservations when we first bought the boat, I woiuldn;t change those years for anything.
Happy Tranquil Tuesday Frank, I love your meditative capture of Rocky Pond with the light peeping around the tree. Our contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2018/12/04/tanka-tranquility/
Thank you, Xenia. That path looks just fantastically tranquil!
Thank you Frank! 🙂🌲🐕
Yay to tranquility! My favorite state of mind!
Here’s my contribution for today’s dose of calm …
https://naamayehuda.com/2018/12/04/revisiting-tranquility/
Na’ama
Indeed! Your poem is simply lovely!
Relaxing on a bus tour.Thankfully we had wi-fi.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2018/12/tuesday-photo-challenge.html
🙂 What would we do without wi-fi?
There are some spots that never fail to provide a great photograph, like your lake spot. Same with where. I live …. https://lifeamazing.net/2018/12/04/tranquil/.
Those are indeed tranquil locales!
My post for this week’s challenge is :
https://apausefornature.wordpress.com/2018/12/05/tranquil-now/?preview=true
Wonderful post!
Thank you!
Love the theme – much needed at this time of year! I couldn’t decide so have contributed two posts this week
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2018/12/05/tranquil/
https://bysarahwhiley.wordpress.com/2018/12/05/tranquil-2/
You have me at puppy face! Wonderful!
A lovely post!
Loved your photo. Something so peaceful about a body of water.
Thank you!
Another great challenge and wonderful image from Frank!
Here is my first entry – a fresh new post made especially for this challenge 🙂
http://www.travelartpix.com/fog-over-west-dover-nova-scotia/
Thank you, Tatiana. Great photos in your post!
Thank you 🙂
Your scene is quite tranquil Frank 🙂
As is yours, Brian!
Beautiful tranquility in your photo – here is another kind!https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2018/12/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-tranquil/
Wonderful photo!
This is gorgeous. I could get lost in thought here!
Thank you!
Wow! I’m enjoying the tranquility!here’s mine – https://myheart2heart.blog/2018/12/05/and-now-its-me-time/