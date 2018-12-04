Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil

Recovery of reason!

Welcome to Week 137 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Amidst the hubbub of the holiday season (or is it the shopping season?), all of might wish for a moment of quietude; to find peace in the maelstrom of deadlines, demands and expectations is precious any time of year, and, possibly, even more sought after this time of year.  With that in mind, I thought it might be nice to have this week’s theme be Tranquil!

Take a moment to breathe deep, maybe meditate and center yourself; let your creative mind’s eye guide you to express the Tranquil state.  Hopefully, you are there, or it’s what you look to achieve.  Have fun, relax and enjoy this week’s challenge!

Here’s a relaxing moment to get you going…

Peaceful Morning

Rocky Pond has provided for a number of great moments to photograph over the years, and this morning was no exception. Nearly still, with the Sun  peeking around the tree, accentuated by birdsong, this was a tranquil moment!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Have a peaceful week!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

61 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil”

  1. Pingback: Lacul Tabacariei – Constanta. – Une photo, un poème
  3. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil – charlesewaugh
  4. Pingback: Hush of Morning – Heaven's Sunshine
  5. Pingback: Rose Spirals – a photo essay – Jordy’s Streamings
  7. Pingback: The discreet charm of Shamian Island – Don't hold your breath
  10. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge: Tranquil | theonlyD800inthehameau
  11. Pingback: Fish, shrimp, ​and crabs
  12. Pingback: Tanka: Tranquility – Whippet Wisdom – a Highland Journey
  14. Pingback: Revisiting Tranquility | Na'ama Yehuda
  17. Pingback: Tranquil – Life Amazing
  19. Pingback: WOODEN STILL LIFE | BANACTEE
  20. Pingback: Tranquil, now – A Pause for Nature
  22. Pingback: Tranquil – By Sarah
  24. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge — Tranquil | Danny James Photography
  25. Pingback: The Tranquility of Morning Snow – For the Love of
  27. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil – Dutch goes the Photo! – Roaming Urban Gypsy
  28. Pingback: Fog over West Dover Nova Scotia - TravelArtPix
  30. Pingback: Tranquil – bushboys world
  32. Pingback: Tuesday Photo Challenge – Tranquil | Leya
  35. Pingback: Snow Business – Proscenium
  36. Pingback: And now it’s ‘me’ time! – Heart to Heart

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.