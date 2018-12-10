Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 137

Welcome to the 137th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Tranquil moments abound in the amazing array of photos that you shared in response to this week’s theme. Many of you echoed the sentiment that it’s important to take a deep breath and step back from the chaos, particularly during this holiday season. Your posts truly captured this sense of serenity that we often lack in our daily lives. Thank you for all the work you put into them and the creativity that you brought to bear!
I hope that you enjoy these wonderful posts, as much as I did.
Here’s another bit of quietude…
This image is one that draws me into a meditative state, reaching inner tranquility, as my mind’s eye floats among the leaves…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival shows that she’s truly elf-taught: and she has great tips on photographing holiday lights!
- In Charles’ entry in his blog, charlesewaugh, we visit Skyline drive and get a tranquil vista of Shenandoah National Park; this is an area that I certainly want to visit!
- Irene shares the hush of the morning with a wonderful photo in Heaven’s Sunshine.
- In Jordy’s Streamings we encounter a hypnotic view of rose spirals, beautifully photographed!
- In this week’s entry from Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit Shamian Island, an unhurried oasis amidst a bustling city.
- This week, pensivity101 takes us out on the water, where tranquil moments abound, as we glide along its surface.
- No shortage of tranquil location in the Limousin area, as we find out in theonlyD800inthehameau; this image certainly showcases that!
- Alice takes us to lovely locations in her post in the 59 Club; water brings out the tranquil moments here!
- In another great post in WhippetWisdom, Xenia brings the tranquility of the beaches and a wonderful haiku. In a second post in Tranature, we enjoy tranquil moments along forest paths.
- The post by Na’ama Yehuda brings us in touch with Nature’s tranquil presence through a fantastic poem.
- In another awesome post in Junk Boat Travels, we find out about those tranquil moments on a tour bus, thanks to WiFi!
- In Life Amazing, we not only get to see some tranquil locations, but find out that real tranquility is achieved when the youngest children sleep!
- Ulli’s post in the interesting blog Banactee takes us back to a simpler time in a wonderful wooden still life!
- In a lovely post in A Pause for Nature, we learn to appreciate the tranquil moments of the river, as that means that it is not flooding its surrounding areas.
- Sarah’s posts in By Sarah and By Sarah show us two different views of tranquility.
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography features a location that is known for its tranquil nature: a Japanese garden.
- Anita’s post in for the Love of has all sorts of tranquility, as even the birds are quiet this morning.
- In a great post in Roaming Urban Gypsy, we get treated to a number of sites in Brooklyn that are very tranquil.
- Tatiana shares a lovely post TravelArtPix of the foggy views in Nova Scotia. in Giftsmart, we get to enjoy the color purple in tranquil landscapes.
- Brian captured some wonderful quiet moments in Bushboys World with stunning photos!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine captures a true moment of tranquility in a gorgeous photo!
- Jase brings a different post in Proscenium that is all about snow business and its impact!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post it’s all about me time, as it’s a great time to relax!
- In this week’s post from MyTravelCSP, we can see ourselves sitting and being mesmerized by the water rushing by…
- In her post in Finding My Own Way, Laura shares a stunning photo of tranquil times in the landscape.
- Cee shares some wonderful shots in Cee’s Photography, where water and sky feature to quiet our mood.
- Woolly has several tranquil photos in his Woolly Muses post, one of which really stands out for me! Which one really speaks to you?
- In a lovely post in Fleeting Muse, we are treated to two different times of tranquility: evening and morning.
- In Nut House Central, Kammie features several great photos and can rest easy, as Wednesday is just fine for TPC entries 🙂
- Maria’s photo in her post in KameraPromenader is simply stunning and wraps us in a cloak of tranquility.
- Deb’s photo in Twenty Four is one of those landscape images that you can simply look at for hours!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 talks about the serenity of sunsets and demonstrates it beautifully!
- In Photo Roberts Blog, we can feel ourselves drawn into the photos and feel the tranquil moments.
- Hammad showcases the silence of the blues in his photos in his wonderful Blog of Hammad Rais!
- In another great photo, Susan truly captures tranquility in her post in Musin’ with Susan!
- With another stunning photo in Land of Images, we cherish a rare moment…
- In her awesome blog, This is Another Story, Yinglan features some stunning photos that really talk to this week’s theme.
- In another wonderful post in ForgivingConnects, Debbie reviews the year and really captures the tranquility that she has achieved!
- In a lovely post in A Young Retirement, Bud and Jane definitely found some tranquil spots!
- In Sgeoil‘s post we go into Nature for a generous helping of tranquility.
- Olga certainly captured a beautifully seren scene in her post in Stuff and what if…, and the poem is icing on the cake!
- Ilka’s wonderful post in A Thousand Miles reminisces of her sons’ favorite hiding places when they were little, and their being extra quiet in hopes to not be discovered…
- Marie shares a gorgeous photo of a very tranquil kitchen in Aarhus in her post in the New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect!
- In a great post in Pictures without Film, we escape the maelstrom of the daily grind in Cornwall with a photo of the engine house at Carn Galver.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
