Welcome to Week 138 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The holiday season is more than a time of celebration for many; however, for some among us, it can be a difficult time. This thought led me to the theme for this week’s challenge: Challenge. My hope is that this theme will provide you with an interesting Challenge that stretches your creative muscle and gives you a break from the season’s demands to be playful, even whimsical! Please take this theme in whatever direction, with which you feel most connected.

Of course, I expect nothing but amazing posts from all of you, but most of all, I challenge you to find joy and entertainment in this Challenge! I very much look forward to seeing what you create!

Here’s an interpretation to get you going…

This shot was taken atop the north tower of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. The north tower is the shorter of the two towers, standing only 68 meters tall (the south tower is 135 meters tall). With this lock, two lovers made a pact destined to challenge time itself; let’s wish them success!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Have a wonderful week!

