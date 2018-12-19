Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 138

Welcome to the 138th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

This week provided a wonderful Challenge! Too much work and not enough time, but I will endeavor to persevere! Thank you for a tremendous array of inspiring posts. They were a joy to read and there were quite a few that made me laugh. I’m curious to find out about your reaction to these posts.



Thank you all for all the effort you put into your posts and the creative energy! It’s also great to see that neither surgery nor injury prevents you from blogging!

Here’s one way to overcome a challenge…

English Springer Spaniel

For a number of years, I photographed a significant number of agility trials, capturing action, such as this. It is truly amazing to see what kind of challenges these well-trained dogs can conquer!

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...