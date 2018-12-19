Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 138

Welcome to the 138th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This week provided a wonderful Challenge! Too much work and not enough time, but I will endeavor to persevere! Thank you for a tremendous array of inspiring posts. They were a joy to read and there were quite a few that made me laugh. I’m curious to find out about your reaction to these posts.
Thank you all for all the effort you put into your posts and the creative energy! It’s also great to see that neither surgery nor injury prevents you from blogging!
Here’s one way to overcome a challenge…
For a number of years, I photographed a significant number of agility trials, capturing action, such as this. It is truly amazing to see what kind of challenges these well-trained dogs can conquer!
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah demonstrates there can be a true challenge in putting on one’s socks… which is left again?
- In Nut House Central, Kammie encounters a variety of challenges that come with this season! Where’s that elf again?
- That’s a really cool post in MVObsession, which features a challenge that is enjoyed by many!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival addresses a problem that the cat lovers among us face during the holiday season: protecting the tree!
- This week’s contribution in theonlyD800inthehameau shows a truly serious challenge; I hope it was not to the death!
- In this week’s entry from Don’t Hold Your Breath, we visit Guangzhou from high up in the sky!
- In this week’s post from MyTravelCSP, we go to a challenge course and then we do some real climbing!
- That’s a really interesting photo in Land of Images: do you accept the challenge?
- In another great post in WhippetWisdom, the challenge to leap across the water on the beach is happily accepted! As we can see in Tranature, there are some challenges in photographing birds.
- In Life Amazing, there are some significant challenges; which ones will you try?
- In a truly interesting post in Fleeting Muse, we go to Guwahati and find out how challenging it can be to be a police officer…
- In a rather dangerous post in Junk Boat Travels, I encountered a challenge that I won’t undertake any time soon!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post really brings the sensation of the challenge that is being conquered in the photo: one mis-step…
- Anita’s post in for the Love of describes the challenge that she is facing, as she’s learning to walk again after corrective surgery on her feet. My best wishes and I hope you will be able to walk into church!
- Olga’s photo in her post in Stuff and what if… truly captures the idea of the challenge faced on her creative journey; beautifully done!
- Emily has a rather creative way of responding to challenges, as we can see in Zombie Flamingoes; I think I’ll take the same route!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium tells the story of how one might approach the challenge of the impending holidays…
- Danny’s photo in Danny James Photography provides a rather unusual challenge. Should we try to reproduce it?
- In Jordy’s Streamings we learn of the challenge of pulling away from a gas station, particularly, if the nozzle of the hose is still inserted 😦
- In another great post in her blog, This is Another Story, Yinglan takes us to a very challenging trail!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post, I’m glad that all those delicacies are just photos, as the temptation would be challenging!
- In Anita’s Images, there is the challenge of capturing people unawares, which certainly was successful!
- A great post in A Day in the Life showcases the challenges of capturing birds, as they don’t appear to have learned to pose for the camera!
- This week, pensivity101 brings back the water with a wonderful challenge: those locks!!
- In Photo Roberts Blog, the challenge is well-met with wonderful captures of challenging subjects!
- Some may say that Susan’s photo in Musin’ with Susan is not a challenge, as they have captured plenty of out-of-focus shots, but I agree that a good bokeh in this shot is the real challenge!
- Deb captures a view that is a challenge in Twenty Four, as it looks like the brush is outmatched, but it persists nonetheless!
- Marie takes us on a tour of some of the collection in the Museo Stibbert in Florence in her post in the New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect. I have to add it to my list of places to visit, as the photos are stunning!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine touches my heart, as I can relate to the challenges of raising a young dog; our Stuff is just over a year old and a little demon 🙂
- Ilka’s wonderful post in A Thousand Miles allows us to catch the Sun, which is a welcome sight during an ofttimes dreary autumn season.
- In a stunning bit of reportage in Ostendnomadography, we get to see some of the amazing sights of the Waterford Greenway.
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 made me laugh, as one sign told the entire story!
- Sonia is recapping her year in Sonia’s Musings, and this post shared some lovely challenges!
- Miriam’s post in her awesome blog, Out an’ About, details some of the challenges of single-handedness due to recovery from hand surgery; the resulting simplicity and appreciation for little things is uplifting!
- Woolly found a good challenge in his post in Woolly Muses, as the Memorial Tower looked less daunting to climb from ground level; there’s always one more level to ascend!
- Maria reports on the acceptance of a challenge in her post in KameraPromenader; it makes me wonder what the temperature of the water was….
- In a lovely post in Happy Time, we get the challenge of each brand new day, as it is created.
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!