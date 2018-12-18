Welcome to Week 139 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

First of all, I’m running a bit behind schedule, as I am in the middle of redoing my studio space and just got the basics rewired during the past hour. There’s still the audio cabling and arranging of instruments and microphones to set up for some musical work. The end result is that I will be finishing up the weekly round up tomorrow for posting on Wednesday.

This is a perfect lead-in to this week’s theme, as the challenge is to capture Anticipation… That moment, when you know that what your heart desires is arriving soon, or maybe not… Will it or won’t it? All of us have felt the anticipation of that special day, when presents might arrive; it could be a birthday, Chanukah. Eid Al-Fitr, Sinterklaas, Christmas, or any other significant day. The look of wonder in a child’s eyes or many other possibilities.

I anticipate a truly amazing set of images, as we cross the Winter solstice in the Northern hemisphere (and Summer in the south). I’m filled with the joy of what I might get to see and read! Have fun and enjoy this season!

Here’s something we might anticipate…

Birth of the Sun

Each day the Sun rises… it is something that we might take for granted, but I, for one, eagerly anticipate the beauty that the new day will bring. While it is a daily event, there is something of renewal and spiritual recharge that occurs with the birth of the Sun…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Anticipate the wonders of the week!

