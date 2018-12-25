Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 139

Welcome to the 139th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

This week was filled with Anticipation! My eager anticipation for your posts was not misplaced. You made me smile, ponder, wonder and truly enjoy your creative work this week. I really enjoyed reading your posts and getting some of the essence from each of them.



Thank you all for all the effort you put into your posts and the creative energy! May you have a wonderful Holiday Season!

Sometimes, all we have is anticipation…

Seagull of Staffa

The story behind this image is that during our vacation to Scotland, my wife and I visited the uninhabited Isle of Staffa. The tour brochure spoke of the many puffins that nest on Staffa, as they are not disturbed by humans. Carrying a top of the line Canon 400mm lens, I was the envy of every other photographer on the boat on our way over to Staffa. Upon arrival, we climbed the paths up into the island to get a better view, which was lovely! Of course, there was not a single puffin to be found… It made for a great opportunity to photograph seagulls 🙂

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

