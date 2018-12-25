Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 139

Welcome to the 139th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
This week was filled with Anticipation! My eager anticipation for your posts was not misplaced. You made me smile, ponder, wonder and truly enjoy your creative work this week. I really enjoyed reading your posts and getting some of the essence from each of them.
Thank you all for all the effort you put into your posts and the creative energy! May you have a wonderful Holiday Season!
Sometimes, all we have is anticipation…
The story behind this image is that during our vacation to Scotland, my wife and I visited the uninhabited Isle of Staffa. The tour brochure spoke of the many puffins that nest on Staffa, as they are not disturbed by humans. Carrying a top of the line Canon 400mm lens, I was the envy of every other photographer on the boat on our way over to Staffa. Upon arrival, we climbed the paths up into the island to get a better view, which was lovely! Of course, there was not a single puffin to be found… It made for a great opportunity to photograph seagulls 🙂
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- The bird sitting on the edge of Brian’s birdbath in Bushboy’s World looks to be filled with anticipation!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival focuses on something that we may not anticipate during the holiday season: Christmas shopping bills.
- Charles definitely captured the anticipation for that next meal in his photo in charlesewaugh, as the chick looks eagerly for some regurgitated food!
- This week, pensivity101 brings us the wonder of bringing a present that lights up the face of a child; her story is just precious!
- In a wonderful post in Don’t Forget the Half, we enjoy the anticipation of that moment when the house keys are given to you and you are a home owner!
- Another great post in SyncWithDeep takes in some key aspects of anticipation in a great poem!
- This week’s entry from theonlyD800inthehameau captures the anticipation of the first birthday cake ever!
- In this week’s post from MyTravelCSP, we are on the way to Amarnath Cave along a path that is filled with anticipation.
- In another great post in WhippetWisdom, Eivor and Pearl encounter a new bridge! And in a lovely post in Tranature, the swans are anticipating a meal from their efforts.
- Nicole’s photo in Une Photo, Un Poéme is magnificent and makes me wonder what this horse might be anticipating…
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah makes me think that there might be a fun slide ride ahead…what do you think?
- Anita’s post in for the Love of details the final moments of anticipation, as she gets to drive again after surgeries. A great post!
- In this week’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Ann-Christine shows off the anticipation of students graduating and looking forward to life beyond school!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium shows off the real tree that graces his house this year and the struggles with past trees. Looks great!
- In Heart to Heart‘s post, the big question of the season is featured, which dictates our anticipation: Naughty or nice?
- An awesome post in A Day in the Life perfectly captures the anticipation of the bride to the arrival of her groom!
- In another great post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, Hammad captures anticipation in a lovely poem.
- In Nut House Central, Kammie has a nice set of anticipatory moments, of which I particularly like the last one! Good night!
- In Life Amazing, we get the anticipation of better weather and the presents that Santa might just leave under the tree!
- Susan has something that she is looking forward to in Musin’ with Susan: the New Year and all that it will bring!
- The poem in Na’ama Yehuda‘s post gives us a rather interesting vantage point: what does this house think?
- Penny’s poem in Penny Wilson Writes has taken the Yoga Tree to another level, as she longs for Spring!
- In another magnificent post in her blog, This is Another Story, Yinglan takes us from one anticipatory location to another; they are all wonderful!
- Deb’s photo in Twenty Four is wonderful, as it really has me anticipating that next moment when the pelican might take flight!
- Ilka’s lovely post in A Thousand Miles looks forward to a season of renewal, as she has us focused on Spring.
- Tatiana has something wonderful to look forward to in her post in Vegas Great Attractions: Winter Holidays in Las Vegas!
- In a lovely post in Help from Heaven, we enjoy the children climbing in the pirate ship and the anticipation of more children the next day.
- In a truly wonderful post in Fleeting Muse, we see the anticipation of a meal in the near future in the birds.
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 really captures the anticipation to a tee!
- Woolly shares some great photos in Woolly Muses, as he documents the light decorations of houses in anticipation of Christmas!
- Maria brings back memories for me in KameraPromenader; as a child, we often had an advent candle that we burned a little every evening to count down the days until Christmas.
- Another really interesting photo in Land of Images: there is a sense of anticipation in this exposure of the moon!
- Miriam’s fantastic post in her blog, Out an’ About, gives us a glimpse of some of the things that she anticipates, such as the joys of travel and exploration and the Tao of Pooh!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 139”
Thank you for this lovely round-up Frank, Merry Christmas to you and all the family 🤗🎄🎅
Thank you, Xenia. Merry Christmas to you and your family as well!
Thank you Frank! 🙂🙋♀️