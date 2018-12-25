Tuesday Photo Challenge – Cold and Warm

Welcome to Week 140 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! First of all, for those of you who celebrate: Merry Christmas!

In the northern hemisphere the season has brought in some of the cold that we might expect, and, sometimes, even welcome. In the southern hemisphere, Summer heat will be on its way to make the beaches even more welcome. This made me think of this week’s theme: Cold and Warm. The challenge is to combine both elements in your photography, poetry or prose. As usual, you have plenty of artistic license to take this theme into the direction of your choosing, as long as you have fun with it!

I’m sure that you’ll warm up to this week’s challenge and not leave me in the cold here in New England! I’m very much looking forward to your creativity!

Here’s a taste of warm and cold…

Winter’s Warming

This scene struck me, as the February morning was rather cold, but the Sun’s light had a warmth to it that changed the entire feel. It almost made me feel, as if I was looking at a Winter landscape through a window, while having a hot cocoa!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Stay warm and come in out of the cold, or vice versa!

