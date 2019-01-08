Welcome to week 142 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After all the hard work, I’m back at my day job and spending a week of planning with my team and the development group for the next product release. It’s a gentler kind of work than the rough construction efforts that filled my break time 🙂 That led me to this week’s theme of Gentle!
There are many times when a gentle touch works better than a sledgehammer, or when a gentle breeze is welcomed to relieve us from the heat. Accept this challenge and unleash your gentle current of creative flux to come up with some apt images and posts! I am curious to see what you will create this week!
Here’s a rather gentle creature…
This beautiful Giant Swallowtail was one of the gorgeous creatures that I found at a butterfly display; at this location, they breed the various species of butterfly and, if you sit very still, the butterflies will land on you and sit with you. It’s a magical experience!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
33 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Gentle”
This is very gentle indeed 🙂
What a beautiful butterfly,Frank. They epitomize gentle. Here’s my take this week
https://dailymusing57.com/2019/01/08/tuesday-photo-challenge-gentle/
Those are some gentle ducks!
Indeed! 😀
Hi. I am re entering the scene after many days. Hope i am fitting in … https://poetryinpicture.wordpress.com/2019/01/08/organic-gardening/
Great to have you back!
I am honoured ☺
A gentle and exquisite photo Frank. Have a great week
Thank you, Miriam. Enjoy your week!
Oh, what a wonderful topic! And what a wonderful gentle model! 😀
Thank you!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/01/08/tuesday-photo-challenge-gentle/
Beautiful picture Frank. My Mum loved butterflies, and we took her to a butterfly farm one year. She was enthralled.
A beautiful image and a lovely challenge Frank, my first contribution is here: https://tranature.com/2019/01/08/tuesday-photo-challenge-gentle/
What a gorgeous picture! A real inspiration! ❤
Hello again Frank, Eivor and Pearl’s contribution is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/01/08/haiku-winter-dawn/
What a beautiful capture.
Tough one!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/01/dutchs-tuesday-photo-challenge.html
Hi Frank,
Here is my entry for the week. 😀
https://ceenphotography.com/2019/01/08/tuesday-photo-challenge-gentle/
Here’s my ‘gentle’ contribution … tongue in cheek for what my friend’s pooch likely did … 😉
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/01/08/gentle-giant/
Na’ama
Beautiful butterfly, wonderful shot.
Thank you!
Stunningly beautiful!