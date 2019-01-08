Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 141

Welcome to the 141st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

We started on the ground floor for this year and it looks to have raised the bar to a new level! The floors are magnificent, as you took the theme and interpreted it with creativity and flair! I was floored by some of the posts, and there were definitely some smilers! Thank you for making it a pleasure to read and round up your entries!

Have fun reading these posts and let one another know when you enjoy them!

Here’s another type of floor that can be very inviting…

Breathe

This very inviting forest floor is in Baxter State Park in Northern Maine; the mosses make this an extremely comfortable location to take a nap! I very much enjoyed exploring here.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

