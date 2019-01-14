Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 142

Welcome to the 142nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The gentle introduction into 2019 in this week’s challenge came through with a blast! Your posts were fun to read as always, and I really enjoyed the variety of approaches! You included lots of gentle aspects of Nature, which are always enjoyable, the gentle charm that can surprise us in certain neighborhoods, and many other great topics! There were several that definitely put a smile on my face, gentle shampoo and all!
Thank you all for being so creative and sharing from your lives! Have fun reading these posts and let one another know when you enjoy them!
Some of our most gentle friends are of the canine variety…
Tonka was a lovely mutt from the shelter and the first dog that shared her life with my wife and me. Tonka never was interested in playing any dog sports, nor was she the most intelligent of dogs, but her love and affection were always filled with gentle sweetness. We still miss her after all these years…
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah’s post in By Sarah starts things off this week with a gorgeous photo of one of the gentlest of flowers!
- In A Day in the Life, we are introduced to a gentle, feathered friend who loves a treat!
- This week’s entry in Willowsoul highlights the soothing, gentle flow of water over weary feet…no contest!
- In a lovely post in Poetry in Pictures, there is a gentle flower that is truly pleasing!
- This week, pensivity101 features one of the gentlest creatures: the lovely Maggie!
- In a great post in Une Photo, un Poéme, Nicole takes us to Padstow, Cornwall, where the store’s name is pretty gentle!
- Xenia’s first post for this week is in her wonderful blog, Tranature, where the gentle moss features large. Eivor and Pearl explore the Winter dawn in WhippetWisdom, with great photos and poetry!
- In a fantastic post in Chateaux des Fleurs, affection and love are featured beautifully!
- I think all of us can relate to the gentle shampoo that is so important in theonlyD800inthehameau; what a great photo!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie takes us to Mazatlan, Mexico, where the gentle breeze might be very welcome!
- Cee’s photos in Cee’s Photography feature the gentle creatures that are Nature’s babies!
- Na’ama’s poem in Na’ama Yehuda talks about the gentle giant, who looks very innocent…
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath, this week’s entry is a wonderful post about the gentle charm of Enning Road, which feels like a throwback to the 1930s.
- Jase’s post in Proscenium features the gentle canine, which is really a wonderful friend, and has friends!
- Maria captured gentle human contact wonderfully in her photo in KameraPromenader; the bird touch is awesome too!
- In Pictures without Film, our bass-player captures a truly gentle landscape, stream and all!
- Shelley’s post in Quaint Revival focuses on the gentle art of fitting into one’s bathing suit by Summer 🙂
- Sandy has a touching photo of birds in Out of my Write Mind, with which she combines a fantastic poem!
- Woolly introduces us to a gentle giant in Woolly Muses, which roams the African savanna.
- Liz’s quest toward One Million Photographs brings us to the most gentle of hippos, who can make a cup of tea!
- Olga brings us gentle memories in Stuff and What If…, as she is reminded of gentle breezes and lacy waves!
- Ann-Christine brings us in touch with her Winter friends with lovely photos in To See a World in a Grain of Sand.
- Debbie used the gentle light of the golden hour in her photos in Travel with Intent; they capture truly beautiful landscapes!
- Irene’s post in Heaven’s Sunshine capture the gentleness of dawn on the lake, which looks stunning!
- Brian regales us not only with a wonderful photo in Bushboys World, but also a great bit of poetry!
- In a great post in Heart2Heart, we are reminded that the attitude of that gentle kitty may depend on ours…
- In a lovely post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind, Tracy documents the love affair between the flowers and the bee…
- Sanah’s lovely post in A Pause for Nature shows us the gentle flowers, which one cannot help by adore!
- Robert has a truly gentle photo of the noble grasses in Photo Roberts Blog, which is stunning!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 talks of a family reunion and the gentle lake that welcomed all!
- Penny pens a tremendous poem in Penny Wilson Writes, inspired by the gentle Giant Swallowtail!
- In Land of Images‘ post, we explore one of the gentle constructs of Nature: the feather!
- In her post in the New 3R’s: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, Marie shares a great photo of a man and his gentle friend!
- In a lovely post in Little White Pearls, Mariola almost makes us forget how dangerous those gentle cats are…
- Susan does gentle twice in her Musin’ with Susan post, as her granddaughter is very gentle with the gentle little bundle!
- Debbie writes a wonderful post in Forgiving Connects, as she remembers the path to forgiveness after her mother’s death, and its importance to learning to love again.
- Anita features the gentle Fanny in her post in Anita’s Images, who wants to stay warm and likes to chase cats!
- Indira’s lovely post in Sharing Thoughts brings us some very gentle interactions!
- Khürt braved the cold, as we see in Island in the Net, and it paid off in a wonderful post that is filled with fantastic images!
- A gorgeous photo is at the center of this week’s contribution to our challenge in Photography Journal Blog; that is a stunning flower!
- Another lovely entry from sgeoil brings us some truly gentle flowers!
- Sonia talks about the ‘little’ reason for her wanting to be better every day in Sonia’s Musings; this is a very gentle reason!
I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!