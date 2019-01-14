Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 142

Welcome to the 142nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The gentle introduction into 2019 in this week’s challenge came through with a blast! Your posts were fun to read as always, and I really enjoyed the variety of approaches! You included lots of gentle aspects of Nature, which are always enjoyable, the gentle charm that can surprise us in certain neighborhoods, and many other great topics! There were several that definitely put a smile on my face, gentle shampoo and all!

Thank you all for being so creative and sharing from your lives! Have fun reading these posts and let one another know when you enjoy them!

Some of our most gentle friends are of the canine variety…

Tonka, the gentle soul!

Tonka was a lovely mutt from the shelter and the first dog that shared her life with my wife and me. Tonka never was interested in playing any dog sports, nor was she the most intelligent of dogs, but her love and affection were always filled with gentle sweetness. We still miss her after all these years…

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

I hope that you enjoy these posts and let the authors know!

