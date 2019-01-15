Welcome to week 143 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After a week filled with the most gentle of contributions, it’s time to open ourselves to that gentlest of winds: the Breeze! Of course, you are not surprised by this selection, although you may find that this theme can lead into various directions… It could be a breeze to come up with a creative entry for this week, or you could unfurl a sail and float propelled by that breeze!
So let’s see, what comes from all of your creative minds this week, as we wind through their various passages. I hope you have some fun with this theme and look forward to what you’ll generate!
Here’s a result of a steady breeze…
On a nice, sunny day, I was photographing an agility trial; in between events, I had noticed this wind spinner and decided to do a little experimentation to get just the right blending of the colors. Playing with my camera settings, I captured this shot at 1/25s, f/20 and ISO 100.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
40 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Breeze”
Interesting interpretation Frank. Quite colourful and descriptive 🙂
Thank you, Brian!
Thanks for the playful prompt, Frank! Great photo, I love the bright colors! Here is my take on the prompt this week. https://www.quaintrevival.com/ive-never-been-to-paris-but-i-fell-in-love-with-it-just-the-same/
Thank you, Shelley! Love your post and the story of international connections, which are so important!
My response for this week’s challenge is :
https://apausefornature.wordpress.com/2019/01/15/the-smoke-in-the-breeze/?preview=true
Nice post!
Thank you so much! I am glad you liked it!
That spinner looks good. Breeze. Nice word to play with.
I thought it would be a fun one 🙂
Hi Frank,
Happy New Year! Wishing you a year filled with love and happiness. 🙂
It feels good to be back to blogging and I’m glad to participate in this challenge, again. I hope my entry for this week aligns with the theme – Breeze.
Check it out and have a great day. 🙂
https://simpledimplesite.blog/2019/01/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-breeze/
Hi Stella,
a very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year to you! Great to have you back with a wonderful post!
Thank you so much. I’m happy to be here again. 🙂
I breezed through this one!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/01/dutchs-tuesday-photo-challenge_15.html
Wonderful photo!
Here’s mine Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/01/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-breeze/
That’s a truly lovely poem!
Hi Frank, thank you for another lovely challenge! Here’s our breezy contribution: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/01/15/haibun-into-the-breeze/
Very colourful! As I immediately think of boats when I see “breeze”, I would have liked to post a sailing boat – but these also needs a breeze https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/01/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-breeze/
Wonderful post! I love the laundry drying in the breeze!
😀
Great choice!
For Breeze….still a newbie at this….https://victoriaslight.blog/2018/10/20/red-spectrum/surf/
Lovely photo!
That’s amazing! Here’s mine – https://myheart2heart.blog/2019/01/16/braving-the-wind-n-the-sea/