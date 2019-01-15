Welcome to week 143 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

After a week filled with the most gentle of contributions, it’s time to open ourselves to that gentlest of winds: the Breeze! Of course, you are not surprised by this selection, although you may find that this theme can lead into various directions… It could be a breeze to come up with a creative entry for this week, or you could unfurl a sail and float propelled by that breeze!

So let’s see, what comes from all of your creative minds this week, as we wind through their various passages. I hope you have some fun with this theme and look forward to what you’ll generate!

Here’s a result of a steady breeze…

Colors of the Wind

On a nice, sunny day, I was photographing an agility trial; in between events, I had noticed this wind spinner and decided to do a little experimentation to get just the right blending of the colors. Playing with my camera settings, I captured this shot at 1/25s, f/20 and ISO 100.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s shoot the breeze and see what happens!

