Living in a Square World

In my explorations in photography, I have been known to get into a rut, where I just don’t feel that I’m very creative or inspired. If you’ve ever encountered this feeling, I expect that you can relate. If it’s just a couple of days, it’s no big deal, but if this drags on for weeks, it bothers me, as I like generating interesting photos.

When I feel uninspired, I will often come up with something a little different in my approach to try and break out of the block. One of these is to put a constraint on my photography; this helps provide focus in what I look to photograph, rather than allowing the entire world to be my proverbial oyster.

Rusty Bucket

For an entire series, I restricted my images to only be square. While this doesn’t sound like much of a constraint, it did help me look at everything a little differently to get compositions that might work in a square format.

Down on the Farm

And, as you can see, rust is never a bad thing either!

To Air No More

I’ve restricted subjects, as well, or do a series of photos of the ground… And, yes, I’ve even forced myself to do different things with my camera, such as zoom blur, which led to an entire series of abstract images.

What kind of things do you do to break your inspiration free of its bonds?

