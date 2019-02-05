Welcome to week 146 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Last week, your entries to the theme of Rose exceeded all expectations! To say that you rose to the occasion might be an understatement 🙂 Thank you for that wonderful effort! As your enthusiasm grew on me, I came to this week’s theme of Growth. As you might have come to expect, you can go into many directions with this theme. You could document years of growth, the growth of mushrooms on a tree or branch, or that annoying growth in your neighbor’s yard that blocks your view!
Or the growth of civic pride… The choices are all yours and you’re encouraged to be as creative as your mind wants you to be. Of course, the most important thing of all is that you have fun with this challenge!
Here’s a bit of growth on a rock…
I’m a huge fan of mosses, as they often thrive in areas where other plants have difficulty. To see moss cling to rocks, as it holds on despite wind and weather, signifies a victory of the small over the forces of Nature. No small feat for such a small plant!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Let your ideas grow and emanate from your bright minds!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
7 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Growth”
Oh, looking forward to this one!
Glad you like it!
That’s very restful photo. Don’t feel like rolling around much myself.
🙂 Thank you!
Got to be fuzzballs
