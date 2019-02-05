Welcome to week 146 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Last week, your entries to the theme of Rose exceeded all expectations! To say that you rose to the occasion might be an understatement 🙂 Thank you for that wonderful effort! As your enthusiasm grew on me, I came to this week’s theme of Growth. As you might have come to expect, you can go into many directions with this theme. You could document years of growth, the growth of mushrooms on a tree or branch, or that annoying growth in your neighbor’s yard that blocks your view!

Or the growth of civic pride… The choices are all yours and you’re encouraged to be as creative as your mind wants you to be. Of course, the most important thing of all is that you have fun with this challenge!

Here’s a bit of growth on a rock…

Not a rolling stone…

I’m a huge fan of mosses, as they often thrive in areas where other plants have difficulty. To see moss cling to rocks, as it holds on despite wind and weather, signifies a victory of the small over the forces of Nature. No small feat for such a small plant!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let your ideas grow and emanate from your bright minds!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...