Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 147

Welcome to the 147th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Lots of great Crawl photos with a ton of creepy crawlies, although I find most of them rather enticing and lovely! There were some touching crawling shots of babies, and even some adults! There were even multiple interpretations of Crawl, ranging from the Australian crawl to skin crawl and crawling with ants!
Thank you all for putting together this wonderful array of posts that were a blast to read. I hope that all of you enjoy them as much as I did!
Here’s a lovely little crawler…
This is another shot from one of my visits to Tower Hill Botanic Garden. I noticed this bug crawling on this magnificent leaf and loved the textures that were presented to me.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Sarah posted some great photos in her post in By Sarah; those are some serious crawling hills!
- Kammie found some lovely crawlies in her post in Nut House Central; Nature provides some great variety!
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s post we get treated to a lovely sight: some rather cute monitors!
- Na’ama really unlocks the potential of crawling in her poem in Na’ama Yehuda and that photo just makes me want to sit there and enjoy!
- In theonlyD800inthehameau‘s post, there is a rather a cute twin crawling, who now plays rugby!
- In Pictures without Film, Ken has two great caterpillars! Which one do you prefer?
- I just love the photo in the post in Chateaux des Fleurs, which is a great example of what may crawl up on us!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie shares something that made her skin crawl… I can understand why!
- This week, pensivity101 shares some lovely crawlers with us, something that made her mum’s skin crawl!
- In a fun post in Reflections, we get to see that Lucy knows how to crawl under the bedding. We have one of those at home too!
- Ann-Christine’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand has a wonderful combination of beautiful photos and humor; go enjoy it!
- Jase’s post in Proscenium shows that there might be no way to do anything but crawl out of that driveway!
- Debbie’s photos in her post in Travel with Intent are stunning and colorful, as those snails crawl ever so slowly in Baku!
- Sandy would love to see more than a bit of crawl in Winter’s progress, as we see in Out of my Write Mind; she’s ready to plant tomatoes!
- Captain Jill brings us some wondrous crawly sea creatures in her post in Capt Jills Journeys!
- In another fantastic post in Heart to Heart, we get to catch up over coffee, as traffic is crawling by!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine shares the beauty of metamorphosis that is being achieved with a crawl!
- Brian’s post in Bushboy’s World features the color green, as it slithers along the tree’s branches!
- The wonderful photo in firehorseworld features a bit of crawl, which also has quite the jump!
- That’s an wesome photo in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, where we get to see how a dog crawls through the snow! Our corgis can relate!
- Klar captured a gorgeous caterpillar in her photo in Sliku svoju ljubim II, which is a beautiful blog!
- Maria’s post in her blog KameraPromenader has a gathering of creepy crawlies… which is your favorite?
- Susan’s post in Musin’ with Susan documents the misadventures of Mathilda, who makes Susan crawl…go check it out!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais highlights that one kind of crawling that none of us enjoy: crawling traffic!
- I love the post from sgeoil, which is crawling with ants that are crawling everywhere!
- Tracy’s post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind documents the plight of insects, as their populations are dwindling. Her photos are stunning and her post makes a very sound point that we need to mind!
- In a great post in Another LQQK, we go up close and personal with some Japanese beetles, who are getting a food meal!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 shows that rolling stones can gather more than moss!
- Woolly’s post in Woolly Muses brings us the history of the Australian Crawl, which is very interesting!
- Khürt provides another amazing post with stunning photography in Island in the Net, where he explores the Griggstown Native Grassland Preserve!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 147”
Thanks for this challenge, Frank. Have a nice day 🙂
Thank you, Hammad! Have a wonderful day!
Dear Frank,thank you so much for the prompt and also for consolidating all the contributions. That must take you ages! I really appreciate it and look forward to seeing other contributions. Regards. Tracy.
Tracy, thank you for contributing such a lovely post! It’s a pleasure to read all these great entries and put them together.
Thanks a ton! Great compiling as always…