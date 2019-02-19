Welcome to week 148 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Thanks to everyone for the great contributions on last week’s theme; you managed to run with Crawl without any problem! For this week, I thought it might be fun to go with a theme that allows you to go to any level that you like: Surface! It’s up to your creative minds to document the surface, or see what surfaces or go below the surface to uncover what lies beneath. Of course, your surfaces can be of any topology that you choose!
Have some fun with this one and don’t hesitate to poke the surface and see what you stir up! I’m looking forward to your creative endeavors!
Here’s a surface with a slight ripple…
This image came from a leisurely exploratory drive along the Connecticut river; as I drove North into Vermont, I thought it would be a good change of pace to drive South through New Hampshire. That’s where I found this hydro power plant in Bellows Falls, VT.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Enjoy your week and I can’t wait to see what floats to the surface in your creative endeavors!
46 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Surface”
I was inspired by your photo Frank and then suddenly this photo said pick me for the photo challenge.
Fantastic choice, Brian!
Thanks Frank 🙂
awesome surface!
One that just had to be captured 🙂
🙂
So many colors to see in this photo, and again, great leading lines, too! Thanks for the chance to play along again! Happy Tuesday to you!
Wonderful post, Shelley!! Have a wonderful week!
Thank you, Frank – same to you!
A beautiful image Frank and a lovely prompt! I’m linking yesterday’s post where the images feature a comfy surface for Eivor and Pearl to relax on and a wooden surface to display the story of a huge international rescue operation: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/02/18/helping-the-hounds-of-macau/
Great post, Xenia; Eivor and Pearl really do look comfortable, lounging!
Thank you Frank! 🙂
Oh I see, a water reservoir. Won’t touch this surface for fear of electrical power 😳
Love the photo of the ripples on the water’s surface, Frank …
Sharing my interpretation:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/02/19/go-below/
Na’ama
Wonderful approach to go below the surface!!
🙂 Ya know me, I take things a bit south of the ordinary. 🙂
Fantastic shot Frank. More boating pictures from me this week
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/02/19/tuesday-photo-challenge-surface/
That’s one time when you don’t want to go below the surface! Lovely post!
Thanks Frank!
Hello again Frank, here’s a different take on surface from our nature blog: https://tranature.com/2019/02/19/haiku-lands-of-dream/
That’s a wonderful post, Xenia! What kind of seals were in there?
Thank you Frank, they are harbour seals, often called common seals, and grey seals. The grey seals are slightly bigger and have a longer nose 🙂
Thank you, Xenia! They are so cute!
I was trying to think of something lurking beneath the surface but couldn’t come up with anything.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/02/dutchs-photo-challenge.html
With a full moon, you never know what lurks beneath the surface!
A seasonal prompt as well!
http://oneletterup.com/2019/02/19/tuesday-photo-challenge-surface