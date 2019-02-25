Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 148

Welcome to the 148th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Cream rises to the top, which means that all of you created a magnificent Surface this week! Many of you found some interesting surface that spoke of deep, meaningful explorations! You also went deeper, well below the surface to bring out thoughts that should be shared by all! Your photography was amazing, as always; there were a couple of images that completely blew me away with their beauty and execution. Explore and see, if there are some that affect you similarly.

A great big thank you for all your effort and the amazing posts, as they were a pleasure to read and absorb!!

Here’s something from below the surface…

Going below the Surface!

This shot came from an all-too-short excursion into the Chincoteague area. I was lucky enough to see some amazing wildlife and spent some time capturing this white egret, while it was fishing. With the incredible range between the dark background and the stark white of the heron, I have not come up with a perfect solution for capturing it, but this one is not too bad.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...