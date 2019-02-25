Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 148

Welcome to the 148th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Cream rises to the top, which means that all of you created a magnificent Surface this week! Many of you found some interesting surface that spoke of deep, meaningful explorations! You also went deeper, well below the surface to bring out thoughts that should be shared by all! Your photography was amazing, as always; there were a couple of images that completely blew me away with their beauty and execution. Explore and see, if there are some that affect you similarly.

Here’s something from below the surface…
This shot came from an all-too-short excursion into the Chincoteague area. I was lucky enough to see some amazing wildlife and spent some time capturing this white egret, while it was fishing. With the incredible range between the dark background and the stark white of the heron, I have not come up with a perfect solution for capturing it, but this one is not too bad.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Xenia has a couple of awesome posts, the first of which is in whippetwisdom and about helping the hounds of Macau with Eivor and Pearl relaxing on a soft surface! Her second post is in Tranature, where the seals are snoozing on the sand!
- Klara brings us a great surface on the turtle in her post in Sliku svoju ljubim II; excellent mixture of textures!
- Shelley shares a great set of surfaces in Quaint Revival, where she also reveals that old clicking habits die hard…
- In a lovely post in Minding my P’s with Q, we get treated to a combination of Nature and human-made surface…cool photo!
- That great photo in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery brings back memories of sailing and walking in the gullies at low tide!
- Another fantastic post from sgeoil, in which the beaver is swimming along the surface!
- Marie shares a gorgeous photo in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! That is a lovely surface!
- Maria’s post in her blog KameraPromenader makes me think that a particular part of that plaque is more popular than the rest!
- Na’ama takes us well below the surface in her poem in Na’ama Yehuda and brings depth to the theme!
- This week, pensivity101 stays right on the surface, which is a good thing when you’re in a boat!
- Woolly takes us to the water in Woolly Muses with a good contrast between the placid days and the stormy sea!
- In an interesting post in A Midnight Rider, we get to see the surface of the harbor of New Bedford, Massachusetts with some cool views!
- In a great post in Reflections, we see that not everyone is afraid of the big, bad wolf!
- The post in Chateaux des Fleurs for this week’s theme has surfaces for both Winter and Summer!
- Ann-Christine’s post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand makes me wonder…is walking on water possible?
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie takes us to the surface of the moon in Mazatlan!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 features a surface that might not be welcomed by all…
- With a stunning photo in Land of Images, we get to experience the multiple textures of surfaces.
- With a gorgeous post in Misty Roads, we get to experience the grace and beauty that floats on the surface…
- Penny’s inspired poem in Penny Wilson Writes is simply amazing! Oh what lies beneath the surface!
- In Biking to Work‘s post, we get to enjoy the contribution to surface artistry by a one-eyed, elderly family member…
- With a challenge from Life Amazing, who can not want to look to see what lies below the surface?
- Jase’s post in Proscenium channels thoughts of Bruce Springsteen, which may have been about that surface!
- In another lovely post in Heart to Heart, we examine some of the differences between surfaces!
- Sarah has another fantastic photo in her post in By Sarah; it’s a bit of an eyeball bender: what do you see?
- Kammie really went for a great variety of surfaces in her post in Nut House Central; which is your favorite?
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s post we go with the flow to make a sily, smooth surface!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine brings us a surface that also provides its own sound track…
- In Pictures without Film, Ken provides several great surfaces; I’m somewhat partial to the second one…
- Yinglan shares some great photos in This is Another Story, as the partial freeze of a pond provides great material!
- Sandy brings us some amazing koi in Out of my Write Mind; they skim the surface with great shape and color!
- In another great post in A Pause for Nature, we get to explore the many layers that make up the surface…
- Susan’s photo in Musin’ with Susan is a truly stunning macro shot of a mushroom! Such perfection!!
- In a wonderful post in Sharing Thoughts, Indira brings us a couple of awesome surfaces; one has a shy visitor!
- Debbie shares a gorgeous photo of a turtle in her post in Twenty Four; turtles are simply amazing creatures!
- Olga has a couple of stunning photos in Stuff and What if…; of course, this is one tree surface that I always admire too!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais goes to the simple beauty of black and white with a great photo!
- In a wonderful post in Another LQQK, Teressa examines a number of surfaces from great vantage points!
- The Raku pottery in the Alchemist’s Studio is stunning and has amazing surface textures!
- Cee brings a number of fantastic surfaces into her post in Cee’s Photography!
- Carol shares a fantastic surface photo in My Silly Snail Blog, which is a truly creative blog!
- Robert shares another stunning photo in Photo Roberts Blog! The combination of reflection and surface is one to behold!
- Tracy’s post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind invites us to look below the surface…she shares her life with great honesty, which I very much appreciate! The struggle is real, and you’re not alone, Tracy!
- Inspired by Tracy’s post, Dawnbird’s post in A Shared Space brings Marie Kondo to the surface; love that collection of condiments!
- A wonderful photo in Thief Images Photography Blog provides us with a rather slippery surface!
- Donna brings us a great post in Wind Kisses with a good variety of surfaces and some areas that I’d love to explore; I can’t believe that I haven’t made it to Arizona yet!

