Welcome to week 149 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

Another wonderful week of posts with your amazing contributions! This week’s theme was inspired by one of your posts, as Layers were mentioned, which I thought would be a fitting sequel to last week’s theme. What I like about Layers is that this is another theme that can be photographed or described in many ways. Layers build one upon the other, to create great edifices or towers that risk being toppled.

Unleash your creative energies upon this theme and build a layer cake of the world around you! Have fun and share with one another!!

Here are some colorful layers that were very delectable…

Layers of Goodness!

Sometimes photos simply appear in front of you, such as this one. As I was getting ready to dig into my piece of ice cream cake, I noticed the great colors and pattern that had been created on the knife. Between the sense of an archeaological dig and interesting colors, this made for a good Thanksgiving moment!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t hold back an share your best layers, as they appear in front of you!

