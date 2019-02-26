Welcome to week 149 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
Another wonderful week of posts with your amazing contributions! This week’s theme was inspired by one of your posts, as Layers were mentioned, which I thought would be a fitting sequel to last week’s theme. What I like about Layers is that this is another theme that can be photographed or described in many ways. Layers build one upon the other, to create great edifices or towers that risk being toppled.
Unleash your creative energies upon this theme and build a layer cake of the world around you! Have fun and share with one another!!
Here are some colorful layers that were very delectable…
Sometimes photos simply appear in front of you, such as this one. As I was getting ready to dig into my piece of ice cream cake, I noticed the great colors and pattern that had been created on the knife. Between the sense of an archeaological dig and interesting colors, this made for a good Thanksgiving moment!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t hold back an share your best layers, as they appear in front of you!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
34 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Layer”
Food, glorious food for me too today Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/02/26/tuesday-photo-challenge-layer/
Lots of delicious layers!
oh yeah!
A layer of dogs is magnificent!
Lovely post!
Gorgeous layers!
Wonderful layers!
Yum! My kids loved having ice cream cakes for their birthdays! They both have July birthdays, and it is way warmer than it is right now in our parts. Our layers are frozen though – 😉 https://www.quaintrevival.com/winters-whispering-winds/
WOW! Those drifts are truly spectacular! Soon, it will start warming up and your bikini weather will be ever closer! 🙂
I’m holding you to that…now that you’ve promised warmer weather!
🙂
Some wonderful textures there, had me guessing for a second.
Thank you! Yes, when I saw this in front of me, I thought that it might be a bit of an eyeball bender 🙂
Another amazing post!!
Another stunning poem, Penny!
I have been struggling for inspiration for several day. Your “layers” photo was just what I needed. Here’s my contribution. Thanks! https://pennywilsonwrites.com/2019/02/26/layers/
Great to hear; your poem is simply amazing in how it peels back the layers!
Awwww, thank you!! ❤
A lovely prompt Frank and delicious looking layers! Our contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/02/26/haibun-mountain-layers/
Wonderful post, Xenia!
Going with food.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/02/layers.html
Nice gooey layers! Now I need a margarita 🙂
That’s a fabulous photo! My contribution will be coming up shortly. 🙂
Thank you, Paula! I look forward to it!
