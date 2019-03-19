Welcome to week 152 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

After last week’s pleasant surprise that I hadn’t used Sunrise as a theme before, I really wondered… And, yes!! I have never used Wonder as a theme either! Whether you want to feature the Wonders of Nature, the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World or make us wonder what you may have photographed, there are plenty of directions for you to take this theme! And, of course, I expect all of your ideas to be wonderful!!

I think that there’s a lot of fun to be had with this week’s theme, so I look forward to see what you are going to create!

Here’s one of Nature’s wonders…

Giant Swallowtail

This gorgeous Giant Swallowtail was sitting perfectly still, allowing me to get a nice sharp focus that highlights all the amazing details of this stunning creature. One of these days, I will have to prepare a large print to bring out the colors of the individual hairs that truly stand out!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!

