Welcome to week 152 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
After last week’s pleasant surprise that I hadn’t used Sunrise as a theme before, I really wondered… And, yes!! I have never used Wonder as a theme either! Whether you want to feature the Wonders of Nature, the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World or make us wonder what you may have photographed, there are plenty of directions for you to take this theme! And, of course, I expect all of your ideas to be wonderful!!
I think that there’s a lot of fun to be had with this week’s theme, so I look forward to see what you are going to create!
Here’s one of Nature’s wonders…
This gorgeous Giant Swallowtail was sitting perfectly still, allowing me to get a nice sharp focus that highlights all the amazing details of this stunning creature. One of these days, I will have to prepare a large print to bring out the colors of the individual hairs that truly stand out!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to see what comes round the bend this week!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
31 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Wonder”
Gorgeously wonderful indeed this is, Frank 🙂
Wonderful butterfly.
I’m being sappy here.
Awesome! Love it!!
A wonder indeed – Swallowtails are so graceful – and lucky you to find one sitting still! I am never that lucky…and this one has got colours and patterns caught in a perfect shot. I will see what wonders I might find…
My Spring Wonder https://wp.me/p1hCI2-aDN
Little do I wonder this week will bring some great entries, Frank! Your butterfly is a real beauty!
Here’s my entry: https://outofmywritemind.com/2019/03/19/shadowy-wonders/
No wonder that you have come up with a great post!
What a magnificent butterfly!!! They are, indeed, creatures full of wonder, in pretty much every aspect of their lives!
Here’s my contribution, of a man-made wonder set in a wonder all its own.
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/03/19/world-wonder/
Thank you, Na’ama. Your post highlights a true wonder of ancient construction!
Thanks, Frank! I think it is absolutely mindboggling, jaw-dropping, how-the-heck-did-they-do-this amazing!
There’s a rather straightforward explanation: Ancient Aliens!
Um … okay … 😉
Fabulous picture Frank. I love butterflies and hope to get some in the garden when the buddlia wakes up!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/03/19/tuesday-photo-challenge-wonder/
Thank you! Lovely post and I just love how mother duck knew to come alongside your boat! Must be good karma!
Thank you for this lovely prompt Frank and for sharing your beautiful butterfly – such a wonderful capture! Our contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/03/19/haibun-growing/