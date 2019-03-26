Welcome to week 153 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.
In case you wondered, last week’s contributions were absolutely wonderful! To put it simply: all of you Rock!! Which leads me to this week’s theme: Rock… Looking through photos for inspiration, it struck me that this theme would allow for all of your creativity to be used. Whether you feel like rocking the cradle or the boat, or be as steady as the Rock of Gibraltar, go for hard rock or soft rock, there might be something in this theme just for you!
I’m looking forward to find out what kind of fun you can dream up for this week! Have fun with it!
Sometimes, the rock gets ground down into something small and smooth…
When I encountered these pebbles on the beach, I knew there would be something here to capture… It’s almost like a pattern was laid out in these pebbles, waiting to be uncovered!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Can’t wait to see how you’re going to rock this theme!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
37 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rock”
Reblogged this on LIVING THE DREAM.
WHEN YOU I ALONG THE BEACH I ALWAYS HAVE MY HEAD DOWN. NO I DON’T OWN A MOBILE ‘CURSED’ PHONED, I AM LOOKING AT THE DIFFERENT COLOURED PEBBLES AND STONES, CHINA
Rocks and waters, etc., are words of God, and so are men. We all flow from one fountain Soul. All are expressions of one Love.
I love your rock photo, Frank. We have rocks that look like that in our yard, too. I love how they compliment most landscapes. Enjoy your week!
Thank you, Shelley! Have a great week!
two for the price of one?
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/03/26/tuesday-photo-challenge-rock/
Love it!
😀
Great post!
That’s lovely. I haven’t walked on a pebbly beach for a long long while, and your photo makes me want to do that. I have to go find one now.
Thank you very much!
Love the many possible interpretations in this prompt! How fun!
Here’s mine … 🙂
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/03/26/rocking-it/
Na’ama
Love that penguin!!!
His name is Opus, and he’s known to think bigger than he is … 😉
I know Opus 🙂
🙂
Beautiful pebbles Frank! I’ve interpreted ‘Rock’ in a slightly different way: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/03/26/haibun-my-friend-my-rock/
Love your interpretation, Xenia!
Thank you Frank! 🙂🐾🐾
Marvelous arrangement of peebles. Like a pattern by artist.
Your URL says “years” not “rocks”, so I was not sure if I got the right one or not.
For some reason, the URL didn’t update. My original thinking was years, but then I came up with the Rock theme. Normally a save draft updates the URL, but this time it didn’t. You’ve got it right 🙂
Thanks.
Beautiful smooth polished pebbles.