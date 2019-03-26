Welcome to week 153 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge.

In case you wondered, last week’s contributions were absolutely wonderful! To put it simply: all of you Rock!! Which leads me to this week’s theme: Rock… Looking through photos for inspiration, it struck me that this theme would allow for all of your creativity to be used. Whether you feel like rocking the cradle or the boat, or be as steady as the Rock of Gibraltar, go for hard rock or soft rock, there might be something in this theme just for you!

I’m looking forward to find out what kind of fun you can dream up for this week! Have fun with it!

Sometimes, the rock gets ground down into something small and smooth…

Pebbles!

When I encountered these pebbles on the beach, I knew there would be something here to capture… It’s almost like a pattern was laid out in these pebbles, waiting to be uncovered!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Can’t wait to see how you’re going to rock this theme!

