Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 152

Here’s another location that filled me with wonder…
Visiting Iceland was a magical experience from a photography perspective, as it is filled with stunning vistas. If you go just a little bit off the beaten path, you are often rewarded, such as this blue-hued wonder that presented itself to me. This hot water spring is surrounded by signs that warn people to not enter it, due to the excessive heat that can occur in this spring.
The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:
- Starting things off this week, Sarah’s post in By Sarah is filled with wonder as the balloons fill the sky. One really stood out for me!
- Nicole brings us the wonders of Nature in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, which is gorgeous!
- In Junk Boat Travels, Jackie goes for one of her favorite wonders in her life, as she features a handsome guy!
- Shelley brings us the wonder of post-vacation blues in Quaint Revival; based on the pictures I think that the vacation was wodnerful!
- John’s post in Midnight Rider brings us one of the wonders that we might all enjoy: backyard critters!
- Ann-Christine’s brings us the wonder of Spring in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand with an amazing photo of a hazel bud!
- Sandy takes a really cool approach in Out of My Write Mind, as she explores the wonder of shadows!
- Na’ama’s post in Na’ama Yehuda explores the wonder of ancient construction, and the precision that is amazing!
- We get to enjoy the wonder of Nature in a great post in pensivity101, as those ducks are simply precious!
- Xenia shares a pair of wonderful posts with us this week. The first in WhippetWisdom brings us the wonder of growing. The second, in Tranature is filled with green wonder!
- In another awesome post in Another LQQK, Teressa takes us to the wonder of the new buds, and did I see snow?
- In Don’t Hold Your Breath‘s stunning post, we are introduced to the wild asses of Kutch!
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography is just amazing and filled with the wonder of Canyon de Chelly National Park!
- This week’s entry in Chateaux des Fleurs shares the beautiful Shwedagon Pagoda in Myanmar, which is one of the wonders of the world!
- Kammie sees wonder in several interesting vistas in her post in Nut House Central; which of these wonders is your favorite?
- Jase shares a terrific wonderwall in Proscenium; then there is some wonderful food too…yummy!
- I really like Go Outside Today, and this week’s entry is amazing, as it takes us to Bagru, Rajasthan; do you wonder?
- This week’s post in Heart2Heart takes us to a truly wonderful place, as we straddle the Arno!
- We get to enjoy the wonder of an amazing landscape in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery; mountains fill me with wonder!
- Yinglan really fills us with wonder in her post in This is Another Story; there’s nothing more wonderful than looking up to the sky!
- Stella brings us some wonder from Nature in her great post in Giggles & Tales; beautiful photos!
- Irene’s photo in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine shares her wonder and fascination with the butterfly; I can relate!
- A really interesting photo is central to the post in Land of Images, as the caterpillar does look a bit confused!
- Maria’s photo in her blog KameraPromenader is truly amazing, as she captures the wonder of a spider’s web in a spectacular way!
- Donna brings us the wonder of Tuscany in her post in Wind Kisses; I agree that there’s much wonder there!
- Ken brings us the juxtapostion of two wonders in his post in Pictures without Film; modern and ancient wonders meet one another!
- Woolly shares some great wonders in his post in Woolly Muses; one of them, I have visited, and the others are on my bucket list!
- I great wonder is shared in the 59 Club, where tons of water cross every single second!
- Brian shares some of the makes him wonder in his post in Bushboy’s World; these are some great wonders, and Nature stands out above all for me!
- With another great photo in their blog sgeoil, we get to enjoy the wonders of Nature!
- In MyTravelCSP, we get to enjoy both human and Nature constructions in their choice of wonders!
- In another great post in Photography Journal Blog, we get to wonder what that button does, and we get a great photo!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent is stunning! The Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid is turning 100!
- With another stunning photo in David Meredith’s Photoblog, we get to wonder about migration; that photo is amazing!
- Hammad’s post in the Blog of Hammad Rais has us wonder about the beauty of primroses!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0 shares the wonder of natural foods and their amazing nutrients!
- Olga wonders where Spring is hiding in her post in Stuff and what if…, which might be in the shadows…
- In another awesome post in Travel with Tech, we learn about little angels, and where they come from!
- Marie has travelled to great places, as we can see in the New 3 Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect; that is a wonderful photo!
- Debbie brings us a surprise in her post in Twenty Four; of course, I wonder, if Wombats can read…
- Tracy has another fantastic post in Reflections of an Untidy Mind; in case you wondered, it was National Eucalypts Day in Australia last week!
- Susan’s wonder is captured in a great photo in Musin’ with Susan; Nature’s wonder in all its beauty!
- In a great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, we find some of the things that make this photographer wonder…
- Khürt brings us a fantastic report on Lance and Debbie’s Wonder Bar in Island in the Net; this post is nothing short of wunderbar!
- In another lovely post in A Day in the Life we get to hang with the ducks, who are just wonderful!
