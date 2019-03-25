Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 152

Welcome to the 152nd round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You were all simply wonderful! I very much enjoyed reading what fills you with wonder and seeing those stunning photos that you provided as evidence of the wonders. Your interpretations were very creative, as always, and there were many that brought a smile to my face. Thanks to each and every one of you for the work you put into these posts!

So, stop wondering, and go discover the wonder that lies in these posts!

Here’s another location that filled me with wonder…

Myvatn Hot Water Spring

Visiting Iceland was a magical experience from a photography perspective, as it is filled with stunning vistas. If you go just a little bit off the beaten path, you are often rewarded, such as this blue-hued wonder that presented itself to me. This hot water spring is surrounded by signs that warn people to not enter it, due to the excessive heat that can occur in this spring.

The following were this week’s participants in the challenge with links to their posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...