Diversity of the Earth – pt. 2

As we’re closing in on Earth Day, I thought that I’d share some previous posts on the theme of our mother planet.
This weeks WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge has the theme of Earth, which is appropriate, given that Saturday is Earth Day. So I figured that I would do a weeklong series of different views of the Earth that I have experienced. Feel free to join in with the fun!
In this second episode, we find ourselves at the location of the Earth’s largest tidal variation: the Bay of Fundy! The Earth’s interplay with the Moon has been key to the development of life on this little planet, and the tidal movements are a diurnal reminder of this interaction…
Bay of Fundy at Low Tide
This image dates back just about 10 years, from when we went to visit Nova Scotia. As my wife was running our dogs in agility, I explored Nova Scotia and found this low tide scene in the little town of Digby.
Technical Details
This image was…
