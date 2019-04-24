Looking back across the years, how can we think of anything but the cuteness of Dorothea Lange aka Bean?
With today’s dog star, I’m going purely for cuteness without any guilt or reservation, as it is a photo of our little Dorothea Lange when she was only about 10 months old…
My wife and I took her for a stroll through Moore State Park, located in Paxton, MA which has wonderful trails and allows dogs in the park. Little Dora really enjoyed the walk and was very good, as she proved in this image…
I’m so cute!
Even at 10 months old, she knew how to go for cuteness and throw head tilts when being photographed 🙂 After all, how can she get in trouble when she looks at you in that fashion? Yes, it has saved her many times!!
Hope you enjoy this image.
Technical Details
This image was captured with an iPhone 5S using the standard Camera app.
5 thoughts on “Dogstar Thursday – vol 15”
She’s adorable!
Thank you!
OMG! A real cutie for sure!
She still is 🙂
So lovely to see this image again Frank!🙂🐾🐾