Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 159

There’s no wheel, like an old wheel…
There’s nothing more interesting to me that to take some time to browse through a farm, as there are so many great machines and innovations there.
- With another wonderful post, A Day in the Life takes us right onto the farm for a great wheel photo!
- Sarah shares another wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; that wheel has seen better days!
- In another magnificent post in pensivity101 we go back on the wheel of time gliding along the canals!
- Shelley’s approach to the theme, in her post in Quaint Revival, takes a couple of twists and turns…. Yes, it is fun!
- Na’ama shares a wonderful poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the wheel turns no more…
- Ken takes us back to a bit of older technology in his post in Pictures without Film; those wheels have produced for quite a while!
- The place in the left photo looks familiar in the post in JKRoaming – Travel Blog; I bet John and Karen have been where I was before!
- This week’s entry in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery takes us to a wonderful valley in Austria for some classic wheels!
- Ann-Christine shares a rather sizable prayer wheel in her post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; it looks stunning!
- Danny’s entry this week in Danny James Photography shows what can be done with a bit of extra time…
- In another great post in Another LQQK, Teressa takes us to Neumann ranch in Montana for some stunning wheels!
- That’s a wonderful wheel on the wall in the post in Chateaux des Fleurs! It might be more useful somewhere else…
- This week’s contribution in the 59Club shows off another good use for the wheel: throwing pottery!
- David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog shows that a wheel can be a perch… In a second post in David Meridith’s Photoblog, we get great detail of the rear wheel of a steam traction engine.
- In another awesome post in Touring with Kids, we visit the Great Smoky Mountains for some magnificent wheels!
- Jase wonders how the grass grows in a great post in Proscenium, which is understandable…
- Brian’s post in Bushboy’s World makes us wonder how that wheel got to where it is…
- Travel with Tech brings us right atop the London Eye with stunning photos both of and from the Eye!
- With another great photo in the OnlyD800intheHameau, we find ourselves in Saint Martial-sur-Isop with a lovely wheel!
- In this week’s post in Land of Images we’ll want to keep our noses close to the grindstone!
- A lovely post in Hadd Hai Yaar shows us the great wheel of Gothenburg, Sweden!
- Sandy is head over wheels in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as the statuary demonstrates!
- Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent shares a good number of immense wheels around the world! Stunning!
- In a magnificent post in iBall Round the World, we find ourselves in Budapest, where the big eye is stunning!
- With another lovely post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, Marie brings us to Aarhus, Denmark for a splash of water wheel!
- I really enjoyed the post in Len Journeys about German wheels; but then I might be biased because of what I drive…
- Donna shares some real lessons from learning to ride a bike in her post in Wind Kisses; remember that practice makes for progress!
- This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, goes back in time to a fly and drive vacation…sounds wonderful!
- In a great post in Life Amazing, we get lots of fantastic images of wheels in black and white!
- Susan has a lovely photo in Musin’ with Susan from a great time in Maui! Those are serious wheels!
- In another great post by Heart 2 Heart, it is noted that many wheels were on the move, but there’s one…
One thought on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 159”
Lovely round-up and that rusty old set of wheels blends in almost perfectly with the grass.
My post seems to missing this week.