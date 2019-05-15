Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 159

The wheel deal!

Welcome to the 158th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You wheelly created some amazing posts this week! Yes, I stole the pun too, but I couldn’t resist! The wheels were fantastic and, yes, there are a couple of cool surprises among these posts! Thank you very much for such a great set of posts!

Now, I’m off to Ireland for 12 days, so you can expect to see a photo or two of the Emerald Isle!

There’s no wheel, like an old wheel…

Down on the Farm

There’s nothing more interesting to me that to take some time to browse through a farm, as there are so many great machines and innovations there.

  1. With another wonderful post, A Day in the Life takes us right onto the farm for a great wheel photo!
  2. Sarah shares another wonderful photo in her post in By Sarah; that wheel has seen better days!
  3. In another magnificent post in pensivity101 we go back on the wheel of time gliding along the canals!
  4. Shelley’s approach to the theme, in her post in Quaint Revival, takes a couple of twists and turns…. Yes, it is fun!
  5. Na’ama shares a wonderful poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; the wheel turns no more…
  6. Ken takes us back to a bit of older technology in his post in Pictures without Film; those wheels have produced for quite a while!
  7. The place in the left photo looks familiar in the post in JKRoaming – Travel Blog; I bet John and Karen have been where I was before!
  8. This week’s entry in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery takes us to a wonderful valley in Austria for some classic wheels!
  9. Ann-Christine shares a rather sizable prayer wheel in her post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; it looks stunning!
  10. Danny’s entry this week in Danny James Photography shows what can be done with a bit of extra time…
  11. In another great post in Another LQQK, Teressa takes us to Neumann ranch in Montana for some stunning wheels!
  12. That’s a wonderful wheel on the wall in the post in Chateaux des Fleurs! It might be more useful somewhere else…
  13. This week’s contribution in the 59Club shows off another good use for the wheel: throwing pottery!
  14. David’s post in David Meredith’s Photoblog shows that a wheel can be a perch… In a second post in David Meridith’s Photoblog, we get great detail of the rear wheel of a steam traction engine.
  15. In another awesome post in Touring with Kids, we visit the Great Smoky Mountains for some magnificent wheels!
  16. Jase wonders how the grass grows in a great post in Proscenium, which is understandable…
  17. Brian’s post in Bushboy’s World makes us wonder how that wheel got to where it is…
  18. Travel with Tech brings us right atop the London Eye with stunning photos both of and from the Eye!
  19. With another great photo in the OnlyD800intheHameau, we find ourselves in Saint Martial-sur-Isop with a lovely wheel!
  20. In this week’s post in Land of Images we’ll want to keep our noses close to the grindstone!
  21. A lovely post in Hadd Hai Yaar shows us the great wheel of Gothenburg, Sweden!
  22. Sandy is head over wheels in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as the statuary demonstrates!
  23. Debbie’s post in Travel with Intent shares a good number of immense wheels around the world! Stunning!
  24. In a magnificent post in iBall Round the World, we find ourselves in Budapest, where the big eye is stunning!
  25. With another lovely post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect, Marie brings us to Aarhus, Denmark for a splash of water wheel!
  26. I really enjoyed the post in Len Journeys about German wheels; but then I might be biased because of what I drive…
  27. Donna shares some real lessons from learning to ride a bike in her post in Wind Kisses; remember that practice makes for progress!
  28. This week’s post in One letter UP – diary 2.0, goes back in time to a fly and drive vacation…sounds wonderful!
  29. In a great post in Life Amazing, we get lots of fantastic images of wheels in black and white!
  30. Susan has a lovely photo in Musin’ with Susan from a great time in Maui! Those are serious wheels!
  31. In another great post by Heart 2 Heart, it is noted that many wheels were on the move, but there’s one…

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

