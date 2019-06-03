Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 161

Welcome to the 161st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My sincere apologies for the delay in getting this round up together; it’s been a crazy week after getting back from vacation.
Your posts on the theme of Vista were absolutely breathtaking! Both the photos and prose and poetry were top-notch, showing your creative eyes and pens! I truly enjoyed reading through your posts and seeing the work that you put into them.
Thank you very much for such an amazing set of posts! I look forward to seeing your reactions to all these posts as well.
Here’s a vista that looks into yesteryear…
This image goes back a number of years, when I was exploring some of the mill towns here in Massachusetts. This vista is photographed off the bridge straddling the Connecticut River, looking upstream toward Turners Falls; this wonderful little town has a significant number of mills and a great example of a power canal that diverts the river water for running the mills.
- Sarah starts things for this theme with a stunning photo in her post in By Sarah; Cable Bay, New Zealand never looked better!
- Miriam shares a wonderful array of vistas in her blog, Out an’ About, which is filled with amazing posts!
- In a lovely post in RadhikasReflection, we are transported to the Cinque Terre area in Italy with its stunning views!
- Shelley takes an alternative point of view in her post in Quaint Revival, as we get to enjoy the cat’s vistas!
- In another fantastic post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are treated to a bit of music and spectacular views!
- Danny’s photo in this week’s post in Danny James Photography is a view in Ireland that I did not get to see during my vacation; Achill Sound looks stunning!
- Carol treats us to a gorgeous view in her post in Light Words; an island in the fog is a sight to behold!
- Na’ama truly captures the vista in both image and poetry in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; it expands us!
- In another amazing post in pensivity101 there’s more evidence that the view from a boat is beautiful!
- Nicole’s photo of the Bedruthan Steps in her blog Une Photo, Un Poéme is gorgeous! That view is breathtaking!
- Eliza brings us vistas from all around the world in her post in Albatz Adventures. More to add to my bucket list!!
- Ken has a view that goes back across the ages in his post in Pictures without Film; the Cerrig Duon stone circle and the Maen Mawr standing stone look mystical!
- Maria brings us a variety of views in her entry in Kamerapromenader, which range from Sweden to Scotland and Ireland; interesting to see that we have been to some of the same places in the latter countries!
- Robert shares a set of amazing photos in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; truly beautiful!
- Jase brings us a truly entertaining post in Proscenium, as the struggle for a vista, and the results, are shared!
- This week’s entry in Photography Journal Blog is another wonderful shot! The view is simply breathtaking!
- In a fantastic post in Suburban Tracks, we are treated to some amazing views in Algarve, Portugal!
- The view on the coast of South Wales in theonlyD800inthehameau is gorgeous and captured with skill!
- In a wonderful post in Nora Vista, Erika shares views of the Rockies in Utah that are a sight to behold!!
- Brian has some amazing views in his post in Bushboy’s World, which clearly demonstrate one of the benefits from travel!
- Debbie’s entry this week in Travel with Intent shows us a grand vista of the city of Madrid. It’s amazing!
- In this week’s post in Land of Images, we are getting a view of Space, Skye and Singeing Heather in what is a gorgeous photo!
- Ann-Christine tells of her favorite vista in her post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; unfortunately, she has no photo of that one… However, there are some other amazing views that she shares with us!
- Sandy’s photo in her post in Out of My Write Mind gives us a gorgeous mountain view, and her haiku is very much on point!
- Donna’s post in Wind Kisses is truly inspiring, as she describes her visit to Mesa Verde National Park in images and words. It has convinced me to go and visit!
- Woolly saw the word vista and in his post in WoollyMuses he brings us a million dollar view! I agree!
- Ramya takes us to the top of the Kaup lighthouse in Udupi, Karnataka, in a great post in And Miles to go before I Sleep…; the view is amazing!
- In a really cool post in iBall Round the World, we see that there’s view of Paris to be captured from a location other than the Eiffel tower: Montparnasse tower makes for a perfect location!
- A wonderful post in My Camera and I… features a number of amazing vistas, some of which I know rather well!
- A rather intriguing photo in Heart to Heart brings us a great vista, in which the Sun appears to be obscured by ethereal mountains…
- Marie brings us a majestic view in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect: the Grand Canyon!
- David’s photo in David Meredith’s Photoblog is absolutely stunning! It’s easy to understand why he won awards with this amazing capture!
- Deb’s post in Twenty-Four features a truly stunning view! I’d love to know where that is, as it is so inspiring!
- With another lovely post, A Day in the Life shares some views of the Hudson river from New Jersey.
- This week’s entry in the lovely blog One letter UP – diary 2.0 has an amazing view of St. George’s, Bermuda! Stunning!
- Susan brings us hope in her post in Musin’ with Susan, as she has a wonderful shot from her travel to the Cape of Good Hope!
- You have to check out the post in Touring with Kids! The Shenandoah hiking trails look truly stunning and is described with passion!
- A wonderful post in XingfuMama brings us stunning vistas filled with mist in Guilin, China; gorgeous!
- Khürt’s photography is fantastic, as you can see in his post in Island in the Net! Atlantis looks like a really cool place!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
5 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 161”
💥 Thanks a lot, you are doing a phantastic job with this ongoing challenge! 💥
Thank you very much!
Great wrap up Frank. Thanks 🙂
Everyone needs a vacation away from the blog. You’re doing a great job keeping it running. I didn’t mind the wait at all.
Thank you very kindly!!