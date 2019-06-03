Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 161

Welcome to the 161st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My sincere apologies for the delay in getting this round up together; it’s been a crazy week after getting back from vacation.

Your posts on the theme of Vista were absolutely breathtaking! Both the photos and prose and poetry were top-notch, showing your creative eyes and pens! I truly enjoyed reading through your posts and seeing the work that you put into them.

Thank you very much for such an amazing set of posts! I look forward to seeing your reactions to all these posts as well.

Here’s a vista that looks into yesteryear…

Mills on the Connecticut River

This image goes back a number of years, when I was exploring some of the mill towns here in Massachusetts. This vista is photographed off the bridge straddling the Connecticut River, looking upstream toward Turners Falls; this wonderful little town has a significant number of mills and a great example of a power canal that diverts the river water for running the mills.

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...