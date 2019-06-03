Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 161

Views of past and present

Welcome to the 161st round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My sincere apologies for the delay in getting this round up together; it’s been a crazy week after getting back from vacation.

Your posts on the theme of Vista were absolutely breathtaking! Both the photos and prose and poetry were top-notch, showing your creative eyes and pens! I truly enjoyed reading through your posts and seeing the work that you put into them.

Thank you very much for such an amazing set of posts! I look forward to seeing your reactions to all these posts as well.

Here’s a vista that looks into yesteryear…

Mills on the Connecticut River

This image goes back a number of years, when I was exploring some of the mill towns here in Massachusetts. This vista is photographed off the bridge straddling the Connecticut River, looking upstream toward Turners Falls; this wonderful little town has a significant number of mills and a great example of a power canal that diverts the river water for running the mills.

  1. Sarah starts things for this theme with a stunning photo in her post in By Sarah; Cable Bay, New Zealand never looked better!
  2. Miriam shares a wonderful array of vistas in her blog, Out an’ About, which is filled with amazing posts!
  3. In a lovely post in RadhikasReflection, we are transported to the Cinque Terre area in Italy with its stunning views!
  4. Shelley takes an alternative point of view in her post in Quaint Revival, as we get to enjoy the cat’s vistas!
  5. In another fantastic post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we are treated to a bit of music and spectacular views!
  6. Danny’s photo in this week’s post in Danny James Photography is a view in Ireland that I did not get to see during my vacation; Achill Sound looks stunning!
  7. Carol treats us to a gorgeous view in her post in Light Words; an island in the fog is a sight to behold!
  8. Na’ama truly captures the vista in both image and poetry in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; it expands us!
  9. In another amazing post in pensivity101 there’s more evidence that the view from a boat is beautiful!
  10. Nicole’s photo of the Bedruthan Steps in her blog Une Photo, Un Poéme is gorgeous! That view is breathtaking!
  11. Eliza brings us vistas from all around the world in her post in Albatz Adventures. More to add to my bucket list!!
  12. Ken has a view that goes back across the ages in his post in Pictures without Film; the Cerrig Duon stone circle and the Maen Mawr standing stone look mystical!
  13. Maria brings us a variety of views in her entry in Kamerapromenader, which range from Sweden to Scotland and Ireland; interesting to see that we have been to some of the same places in the latter countries!
  14. Robert shares a set of amazing photos in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; truly beautiful!
  15. Jase brings us a truly entertaining post in Proscenium, as the struggle for a vista, and the results, are shared!
  16. This week’s entry in Photography Journal Blog is another wonderful shot! The view is simply breathtaking!
  17. In a fantastic post in Suburban Tracks, we are treated to some amazing views in Algarve, Portugal!
  18. The view on the coast of South Wales in theonlyD800inthehameau is gorgeous and captured with skill!
  19. In a wonderful post in Nora Vista, Erika shares views of the Rockies in Utah that are a sight to behold!!
  20. Brian has some amazing views in his post in Bushboy’s World, which clearly demonstrate one of the benefits from travel!
  21. Debbie’s entry this week in Travel with Intent shows us a grand vista of the city of Madrid. It’s amazing!
  22. In this week’s post in Land of Images, we are getting a view of Space, Skye and Singeing Heather in what is a gorgeous photo!
  23. Ann-Christine tells of her favorite vista in her post in To See the World in a Grain of Sand…; unfortunately, she has no photo of that one… However, there are some other amazing views that she shares with us!
  24. Sandy’s photo in her post in Out of My Write Mind gives us a gorgeous mountain view, and her haiku is very much on point!
  25. Donna’s post in Wind Kisses is truly inspiring, as she describes her visit to Mesa Verde National Park in images and words. It has convinced me to go and visit!
  26. Woolly saw the word vista and in his post in WoollyMuses he brings us a million dollar view! I agree!
  27. Ramya takes us to the top of the Kaup lighthouse in Udupi, Karnataka, in a great post in And Miles to go before I Sleep…; the view is amazing!
  28. In a really cool post in iBall Round the World, we see that there’s view of Paris to be captured from a location other than the Eiffel tower: Montparnasse tower makes for a perfect location!
  29. A wonderful post in My Camera and I… features a number of amazing vistas, some of which I know rather well!
  30. A rather intriguing photo in Heart to Heart brings us a great vista, in which the Sun appears to be obscured by ethereal mountains…
  31. Marie brings us a majestic view in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect: the Grand Canyon!
  32. David’s photo in David Meredith’s Photoblog is absolutely stunning! It’s easy to understand why he won awards with this amazing capture!
  33. Deb’s post in Twenty-Four features a truly stunning view! I’d love to know where that is, as it is so inspiring!
  34. With another lovely post, A Day in the Life shares some views of the Hudson river from New Jersey.
  35. This week’s entry in the lovely blog One letter UP – diary 2.0 has an amazing view of St. George’s, Bermuda! Stunning!
  36. Susan brings us hope in her post in Musin’ with Susan, as she has a wonderful shot from her travel to the Cape of Good Hope!
  37. You have to check out the post in Touring with Kids! The Shenandoah hiking trails look truly stunning and is described with passion!
  38. A wonderful post in XingfuMama brings us stunning vistas filled with mist in Guilin, China; gorgeous!
  39. Khürt’s photography is fantastic, as you can see in his post in Island in the Net! Atlantis looks like a really cool place!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

