Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 165

Welcome to the 165th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! A bit later with this post than usual, as I was catching up…

Your interpretations of this week’s theme of Trail have been simply amazing! Your creative minds must have been in top gear, as your posts ranged from the overhead views and gorgeous trails to those putting a smile on my face with warm appreciation. Thank you all for doing such an awesome job on these!

I very much enjoyed reading your posts, and I hope that you do as well!

Here are some very different trails…

Transitions

This is an image that I captured a number of years ago during a group night shoot. The lighting in a pair of white columns inspired me to get them captured in a different manner than the usual; additionally, the taillights of the cars going away from me created an opportunity to play with zoom blur and generate a sense of transition, which was in touch with what was happening more than 3000 miles away.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

