Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 165

Welcome to the 165th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! A bit later with this post than usual, as I was catching up…
Your interpretations of this week’s theme of Trail have been simply amazing! Your creative minds must have been in top gear, as your posts ranged from the overhead views and gorgeous trails to those putting a smile on my face with warm appreciation. Thank you all for doing such an awesome job on these!
I very much enjoyed reading your posts, and I hope that you do as well!
Here are some very different trails…
This is an image that I captured a number of years ago during a group night shoot. The lighting in a pair of white columns inspired me to get them captured in a different manner than the usual; additionally, the taillights of the cars going away from me created an opportunity to play with zoom blur and generate a sense of transition, which was in touch with what was happening more than 3000 miles away.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah starts things this week in her post in By Sarah with a pair of lovely trails that she captured splendidly!
- Kammie takes us down some cool trails in Nut House Central, although some of them might need a bit of maintenance…
- Xenia’s post for this week in Tranature is a lovely walk along the trails at Leitir Easaidh. In a second post in WhippetWisdom, we are on the trail with some of my favorite whippets and a great haiku!
- In another wonderful post from theonlyD800inthehameau we get to see the trail in Beecraigs Country Park in Central Scotland, which is stunning!
- We go on an island trail in an awesome post in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery with some great photos!
- This week’s entry in Une Photo, Un Poéme has Nicole taking us to Derbyshire with a view that makes me want to go down the trail and find out where it leads…
- Ken takes us on the trail to find some mystical stones in Pictures without Film; the Druid’s Circle in Penmaenmawr must be inspiring!
- Na’ama has us traversing an ethereal trail in her post in Na’ama Yehuda; in her poem you can feel yourself moving along the trail.
- In this week’s fantastic entry in pensivity101, we follow some beautiful trails and find some shade along the way!
- Jackie has a great cross-section of famous trails in her post in Junk Boat Travels: which one would you like to follow?
- In a fantastic contribution in The Liggett Adventures we follow a trail on the South English coast that leads to place that I would love to see!
- Cee clearly has been hitting the good trails, as we can see in her post in Cee’s Photography; those all look worth exploring!
- In another awesome post in Field Notes from over the Hill, Gwen takes us on the trail in Lone Elk Park, where we encounter quite a few elk!
- Ann-Christine takes us for a hike in Switzerland in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…; the trail and scenery are magnificent!
- Eliza presents us with a very interesting walk in her post in Albatz Adventures; she takes us right to the precipice…
- Leave it to Brian to come up with some different trails in his post in Bushboy’s World; clearly, he has spent some time looking up!
- In photo #6957 in OneMillionPhotographs, the trail is absolutely gorgeous and beautifully photographed!
- David shares a series of trails in his post in David M’s Photoblog that are simply amazing!
- Jase is on the trail of some wild mountain honey as we can see in Proscenium; those bees are pretty busy!
- Debbie finds an interesting twosome playing in her post in Travel with Intent; in a second post in Travel with Intent, she leads us to the Plaça de Espanya, where once the trail ended for many bulls.
- Maria found some interesting trails in her post in Kamerapromenader, but I’m doubtful that those rails are fit for duty!
- A fun post in Still Thinking shows one of the incentives of trail running: you can keep up with your children!
- This week we get to enjoy some gorgeous trails in Life Amazing, all of which are in Northern Ireland.
- Danny’s post in Danny James Photography brings us to Japan for a stunning trail in Koyoto, which leads ever higher among the trees.
- Aletta brings us amazing trails in her post in Nowathome, which beckons exploration!
- Sandy challenges us to blaze a trail in her post in Out of My Write Mind; let’s accept the challenge!
- Woolly takes us into a playa lake in his post in WoollyMuses; this looks like an amazing place to explore trails!
- Robert’s photo in Photo Robert Blog is another stunning example of his fine work, as it draws us into the trail…
- There’s nothing like having to follow the trail of a grandchild in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0… this photo put a smile on my face!
- In another lovely post in A Day In The Life, we find a tremendous variety of trails!
- Deb is on the trail of something interesting in her post in Twenty-Four; makes me wonder what we will find at the end of the trail…
- In Land of Images the trail takes us further into Nature in the beautiful Lancashire countryside.
- Amy created another wonderful post in Photography Journal Blog, where she shares what lies a few feet off the trail…
- Anjum’s wonderful post in the blog The Unsaid Words of Untold Stories takes us up the trail to Murree Hills close to Islamabad in Pakistan.
- Teressa shares some of the trails in Central Iowa in her post in Another LQQK; it looks like they would be fun to traverse!
- Donna goes on a trail ride in her post in Wind Kisses, which looks like a great way to explore Cave Creek!
- Len has a truly wonderful post in Len Journeys that provides us with not only a stunning set of trail images, but also a classic quote!
- In another excellent post in sgeoil, there is a very interesting trail and I wonder what created it…
- We go off the trail in a great post in Heart to Heart, as it looks like that is where the fun will be!
- Susan brings out another stunning photo in her post in Musin’ with Susan; it’s inviting to follow the trail!
- Thanks for another great post in Thief Images Photography Blog, which highlights the trails never followed…
- Irene takes us onto a comfortable trail in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine, where we can find some shade.
- Khürt presents us with a magnificent photo reportage in his blog Island in the Net of the Stonebridge Trails; the weather must have been to Khürt’s liking, as the images radiate!
At first, I thought you captured this photo from the aeroplane. And the area with red and yellow light is a city. But I couldn’t figure out what the white thing is. What an interesting photo! 🙂
Thank you very much!
Lovely capture n creation! Great compiling as always…
Thank you!