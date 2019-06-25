Welcome to week 166 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Last week’s theme of Trail generated some stunning results! They were most enjoyable. As the Summer solstice passed last week, I was looking to use an image that captures some of the bright brilliance of the season. The image in this post inspired the idea of using Radiant for this week’s theme, both in the light emanating from the tree and the Sun’s power that is unleashed during the season.

Of course, Radiant can go in a number of directions, all of which I’ll enjoy seeing over the next week! I hope you have a lot of fun with this theme!!

Here’s the tree that inspired the theme…

Verdant radiance!

This is a shot from my backyard that I took while experimenting with an Infrared lens filter. It took a bit to figure out, but it created a great effect with the right processing…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t trail! Be first and don’t lose the trail! Have fun!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...