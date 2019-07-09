Welcome to week 168 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
You brought back plenty of the Outdoors last week, which inspired me to get outdoors with the EOS R and bring back some new material; next week, the camera will go with me to the Czech Republic, so expect more soon! For this week, I grabbed one of the images from this weekend. When I photograph old mill buildings, I enjoy capturing some of the details that show their character. There is nothing more spectacular in these buildings than the Wall, that protects it from the elements across the centuries. Use this theme in the way that sparks your creative juices! There are plenty of Walls to be found!!
I’m curious to see what you will come up with, as I’m confident it will be good! Have fun with this theme!!
Here’s that wall…
This shot is from the Hardwick Mill in Gilbertville, MA; the growth caught my eye with the shadows that it was casting and the contrast that was created against the wall.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Have some fun and remember to not hit your head against the wall!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
12 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Wall”
Very lovely snap this is, Frank 🙂
Your wall Frank made me think of one that I found in Madrid a few years ago
http://bushboy.blog/2019/07/09/its-a-wall/
Great detail in your image Frank! We’ve gone for a natural wall in our contribution for this week: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/07/09/haibun-natures-layers/
Beautiful sunlight, fresh leaves. That’s a photo to brighten anyone’s day.
So I don’t think I’ll go for the remnants of the Berlin wall, nor for the great wall of China. Maybe just a little anonymous wall baking in the morning sun: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/06/25/below-priene/
great photos, how are you liking the EOS R? just wondering I have a 6D and was thinking of making a jump to a mirrorless one but don’t want to get new lenses etc.