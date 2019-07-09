Welcome to week 168 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You brought back plenty of the Outdoors last week, which inspired me to get outdoors with the EOS R and bring back some new material; next week, the camera will go with me to the Czech Republic, so expect more soon! For this week, I grabbed one of the images from this weekend. When I photograph old mill buildings, I enjoy capturing some of the details that show their character. There is nothing more spectacular in these buildings than the Wall, that protects it from the elements across the centuries. Use this theme in the way that sparks your creative juices! There are plenty of Walls to be found!!

I’m curious to see what you will come up with, as I’m confident it will be good! Have fun with this theme!!

Here’s that wall…

Growing a wall…

This shot is from the Hardwick Mill in Gilbertville, MA; the growth caught my eye with the shadows that it was casting and the contrast that was created against the wall.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Have some fun and remember to not hit your head against the wall!

