Welcome to week 171 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The inspiration for this week’s theme comes from my starting to organize a bit of my travel photography. While doing this, I came across an image from 2008 during one of my visits to the Netherlands. As there is quite a bit of geometry at work, I thought that Rectangles might be an interesting theme, as they are everywhere and can be captured in many ways. You can get them straight on, or at angle that warps the perspective… Feel free to let your creativity guide your rectangular interpretation!

Above all, have some fun and share your vision!

Here’s that capture with lots of rectangles…

Institute of Sound+Vision

This image is from inside the Netherlands Institute of Sound+Vision (Nederlands Instituut voor Beeld en Geluid); the view downward caught my eye, and luckily I still had my camera in outdoor settings (it was a bright February day), so that the exposure caused the moving figure to blur. It made for a nice serendipitous effect!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Don’t be a square! Go capture some rectangles and have a blast!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...