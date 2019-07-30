Welcome to week 171 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The inspiration for this week’s theme comes from my starting to organize a bit of my travel photography. While doing this, I came across an image from 2008 during one of my visits to the Netherlands. As there is quite a bit of geometry at work, I thought that Rectangles might be an interesting theme, as they are everywhere and can be captured in many ways. You can get them straight on, or at angle that warps the perspective… Feel free to let your creativity guide your rectangular interpretation!
Above all, have some fun and share your vision!
Here’s that capture with lots of rectangles…
This image is from inside the Netherlands Institute of Sound+Vision (Nederlands Instituut voor Beeld en Geluid); the view downward caught my eye, and luckily I still had my camera in outdoor settings (it was a bright February day), so that the exposure caused the moving figure to blur. It made for a nice serendipitous effect!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Don’t be a square! Go capture some rectangles and have a blast!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
33 thoughts on "Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rectangles"
The colours contrast so well. An arresting photograph indeed!
Thank you!
Great post 🙂
Morning Frank! Your photo reminds me of the sci-fi movie “cube”. I like it.
Here’s my submission: http://noravista.com/2019/07/30/tuesday-photo-challenge-171-rectangles/
I really dig your topic this week. Thanks!
Thank you, Erika! Love your post; it’s great to see the finished product!
Thanks Frank! I love to see the transformation too.
That is a lot of rectangles; love the colour contrasts as well 😁
Thank you! Really love the variety that you put into your post. Plus, you can’t go wrong with the Glasgow Botanic Garden!
Rectangles in the home!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/07/30/tuesday-photo-challenge-rectangles/
Love it – angle, colours, everything about it. Great challenge.
Could not help sending Icelandic shots again…https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/07/30/tuesday-photo-challenge-rectangles/
That is a lot of rectangles! Great shot.
That’s a brilliant image, nice colours, interesting composition.
Here are my rectangles for the week: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2016/06/10/a-lisbon-special-a-museum-of-tiles/
the rhythm and colours make it very eye-catching.
https://lessywannagohome.blogspot.com/2019/07/rectangles.html
PS. Frank, could you maybe add Google icon for log in?
Your shot is stunning!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/07/rectangle.html
Thanks for including me in the round – up
Colorful! Where is this institute?
Here’s mine First I was looking for an image, then I realized I already had one in my post this week:)
https://wp.me/p9EWyp-15A
So many things to do with this prompt! Fantastic photos, too!
Here’s mine:
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/07/30/rectangled-view/
Na’ama