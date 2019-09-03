Welcome to week 176 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a week of living the City life, I think it’s time to go back to Nature for this week’s theme. As Autumn approaches in the Norther Hemisphere, I thought it might be interesting to go for a theme that riffs on that concept with Fall. In the American version of the English language the season of Autumn is often called Fall. What I like about this theme is that the word fall can be taken into other directions, from trip and fall to Victoria Falls and many stops in between.

So, I’m leaving the choice of direction squarely in your hands and create minds and eyes! Mostly, just go out and have fun with this one!! Can’t wait to see where you take this!

Here’s a more abstract approach to the lovely colors…

Muted Fall Tones

As many of you are aware, I like to experiment in my photography and, from time to time, will try something different to get more of a sense of the moment and surroundings, rather than a purely representational capture. By taking the aperture down to f/22 and going out of focus, there appears this rather soft sense of color over structure…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Be careful not to fall and have everything fall into place for your photo!!

