Welcome to week 176 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After a week of living the City life, I think it’s time to go back to Nature for this week’s theme. As Autumn approaches in the Norther Hemisphere, I thought it might be interesting to go for a theme that riffs on that concept with Fall. In the American version of the English language the season of Autumn is often called Fall. What I like about this theme is that the word fall can be taken into other directions, from trip and fall to Victoria Falls and many stops in between.
So, I’m leaving the choice of direction squarely in your hands and create minds and eyes! Mostly, just go out and have fun with this one!! Can’t wait to see where you take this!
Here’s a more abstract approach to the lovely colors…
As many of you are aware, I like to experiment in my photography and, from time to time, will try something different to get more of a sense of the moment and surroundings, rather than a purely representational capture. By taking the aperture down to f/22 and going out of focus, there appears this rather soft sense of color over structure…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Be careful not to fall and have everything fall into place for your photo!!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fall”
I’ve gone with an easy interpretation – waterfall – but with a hint of autumnal colours.https://travelwithintent.com/2019/09/03/cascading-beauty-irarfoss-waterfall-iceland/
Wonderful location and photos!
Glad you liked it Frank.
That’s a beautiful photo! Thank you for sharing your tips on how you captured it. We’re just starting to see trees turn colors where I live, so I’ll give those tips a try soon!
Thank you, Shelley. Love your post, although I’m not convinced that you got a lot of work done 🙂
Too early for leaves to turn here. We have a month of great weather, hopefully.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/09/fall.html
Lovely post, Jackie! Love the falling coconuts sigh 🙂
This had to be a “not” for me … 😉
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/09/03/not-fall/
Na’ama
A lovely challenge Frank! It’s a bit early for autumn leaves here but the heather is blooming in all her mauves and purples: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/09/03/haiku-seasons-turning/
In California, there is no Fall to be seen till November, so I feel strange posting a clear mid Fall image. This one portrays kind of a beginning, and this is even too early. The weather is still in the 90ties here:) still in the 90ties here!
https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1aS
Well…beautiful fall from you, but maybe I have stretched it a bit – which you asked us to do!
https://wp.me/p1hCI2-b5O
Signs of fall: https://photographyocd.com/2019/08/29/patterns/