Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 175

Old streets are the best!

Welcome to the 175th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

The array of cities that were featured this week is simply stunning! I knew that your creative minds and eyes have been all over this world, and through your fantastic posts, I got to see some sights that I have not seen with my own eyes. Thank you all for putting together a great series of posts and making for interesting reading and viewing!!

I hope you enjoy reading all these posts, as much as I did! Getting ready for the next challenge…

Here’s another city view that I enjoyed…

That’s a nice tower with a classic vane!

Glasgow is a wonderful city with lots of areas to explore; here, we were walking down one of the city’s oldest streets, Trongate, where this steeple is located.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

  1. This week’s theme of City is kicked off by Sarah with a wonderful view of Sydney in her post in By Sarah!
  2. Not all cities are the same size, but all have their own character, as we can see in pensivity101‘s post; Poole certainly looks like a wonderful city!
  3. Nicole takes us to one of the quintessential cities in England in Une Photo, Un Poéme; Bath stands out and has a rich history!
  4. One of the really big cities is featured in A Day in the Life, as New York City takes the headline!
  5. Jez features some of the sights of Glasgow in an awesome post in Jez Braithwaite; there are some rather interesting options there!
  6. Another stunning photograph shows us a gorgeous cityscape in theOnlyD800intheHameau; that traffic is not that great, though…
  7. Sirisha gives us some wonderful views of Atlanta in her blog queennandini; I’m looking forward to visiting there later this month.
  8. Jackie makes me want to take a closer look at Toronto after seeing her post in Junk Boat Travels; the transit system itself is worth the visit!
  9. Na’ama gives us an important aspect of the city in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: escaping the cityscape within the city is to be valued!
  10. Ulli takes us to a mountain in hist post in Suburban Tracks; of course, this mountain has everything to do with a great city!
  11. In another great post in For the Love Of…, we get four cities for the price of one! The Quad Cities look wonderful!
  12. If you can make it in the city in Chateaux des Fleurs, you can make it anywhere! Great location and shot!
  13. Maria takes us to two great Swedish cities in Kamerapromenader, as we get to see Stockholm and Uppsala!
  14. Robert feels at home in the city, as we can see in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; those are simply amazing photos!
  15. Tatiana features a desert city in her post in Vegas Great Attractions; Las Vegas looks pretty good! In a second post in Travelways, Tatiana takes us to Belize City.
  16. Debbie features the truly amazing railway station in Edinburgh in her post Travel with Intent; just love the view of the castle in the background! In a second post on cities in Travel with Intent treats us to some stunning vistas!!
  17. After seeing the wonderful post in iBallrtw, I’ll definitely want to visit Český Krumlov!
  18. According to this week’s contribution to the theme in Proscenium, Jase is back on top and Philadelphia looks great!
  19. This week’s entry for the them in Don’t Hold Your Breath makes me wonder what could happen in more than 5 hours! Go check it out!
  20. Viveka likes visiting cities as is evident from the awesome post she shared in MyGuiltyPleasures; which of those is among your favorite cities?
  21. Alice has a couple of great cities in her post in the 59 Club, where I have to say I’m partial to Savannah!
  22. A lovely post in Granny Shot It shows us some interesting architecture and enhancements in several cities.
  23. Eric captures a great view of Nevada, Iowa, in his blog Up North; it just goes to show another benefit of a morning run!
  24. Kristina shares a lovely photo of Edinburgh in her post in Looking for enchantment; that city made it to several favorite lists!
  25. David features a stunning photo taken from the South Bank of the Thames in his post in David M’s Photoblog; the atmosphere is amazing!
  26. Klara provides us with a wonderful view in her post in Sliku svoju ljubim II, as we get 2 different views of Hong Kong in a single photo!
  27. In a lovely post in her blog Kanlaon, herself shares views of three awesome California cities!
  28. Sandy finds us a great escape in the city in her post in Out of My Write Mind; it’s amazing how we can get away within a city!
  29. Katy’s post in Wanderlust and Wonderment takes us to the great city of Budapest with some amazing views!
  30. This week’s contribution in Travel with Tech definitely makes me want to go visit Melbourne! It simply looks spectacular at night!
  31. Deb takes us to the Eternal City in her post in Twenty-Four; and Rome never looked better!
  32. Woolly gives us another view of the lovely city of Melbourne in his post in Woolly Muses; his daytime photos are wonderful to see!
  33. Irene provides us with a great view of Honolulu in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; great photo!
  34. The photos in Land of Images are always great and this week’s entry is no exception; it shows us the other side of the city!
  35. Donna provides some compelling arguments for choosing Phoenix as a city to settle in, as we see in Wind Kisses; great photos and good reasons!
  36. Khürt puts together another stunning post in Island in the Net; his overview of Philadelphia could easily be published in a glossy travel magazine. Also, best wishes with the upcoming surgery!
  37. Elizabatz’s post in her blog AlBatz Adventures brings us to a stunning array of cities, both far and near!
  38. It’s great to see Stef back in Ostendnomadography! The post is just fantastic and makes me want to go door to door!
  39. Ann-Christine must have done some serious climbing to get the photo in her post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand…; it’s a great perspective!
  40. Amy gives a wonderful approach to making a photo even more interesting in her post in Photography Journal Blog; that shot turned out awesome!
  41. Hammad gives us a truly interesting view of the different aspects of Karachi in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. Wonderful post!
  42. The choice of city in this week’s contribution in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 is one that I like very much too! San Diego is a great, livable city!
  43. Teressa takes us on a tour of Des Moines, IA, in her post in Another LQQK; I never realized how much there is to see in this lovely city!
  44. This week, we get a wonderful view of growth in a city in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery‘s post; very interesting post!

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

