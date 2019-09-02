Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 175

Welcome to the 175th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
The array of cities that were featured this week is simply stunning! I knew that your creative minds and eyes have been all over this world, and through your fantastic posts, I got to see some sights that I have not seen with my own eyes. Thank you all for putting together a great series of posts and making for interesting reading and viewing!!
I hope you enjoy reading all these posts, as much as I did! Getting ready for the next challenge…
Here’s another city view that I enjoyed…
Glasgow is a wonderful city with lots of areas to explore; here, we were walking down one of the city’s oldest streets, Trongate, where this steeple is located.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- This week’s theme of City is kicked off by Sarah with a wonderful view of Sydney in her post in By Sarah!
- Not all cities are the same size, but all have their own character, as we can see in pensivity101‘s post; Poole certainly looks like a wonderful city!
- Nicole takes us to one of the quintessential cities in England in Une Photo, Un Poéme; Bath stands out and has a rich history!
- One of the really big cities is featured in A Day in the Life, as New York City takes the headline!
- Jez features some of the sights of Glasgow in an awesome post in Jez Braithwaite; there are some rather interesting options there!
- Another stunning photograph shows us a gorgeous cityscape in theOnlyD800intheHameau; that traffic is not that great, though…
- Sirisha gives us some wonderful views of Atlanta in her blog queennandini; I’m looking forward to visiting there later this month.
- Jackie makes me want to take a closer look at Toronto after seeing her post in Junk Boat Travels; the transit system itself is worth the visit!
- Na’ama gives us an important aspect of the city in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: escaping the cityscape within the city is to be valued!
- Ulli takes us to a mountain in hist post in Suburban Tracks; of course, this mountain has everything to do with a great city!
- In another great post in For the Love Of…, we get four cities for the price of one! The Quad Cities look wonderful!
- If you can make it in the city in Chateaux des Fleurs, you can make it anywhere! Great location and shot!
- Maria takes us to two great Swedish cities in Kamerapromenader, as we get to see Stockholm and Uppsala!
- Robert feels at home in the city, as we can see in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; those are simply amazing photos!
- Tatiana features a desert city in her post in Vegas Great Attractions; Las Vegas looks pretty good! In a second post in Travelways, Tatiana takes us to Belize City.
- Debbie features the truly amazing railway station in Edinburgh in her post Travel with Intent; just love the view of the castle in the background! In a second post on cities in Travel with Intent treats us to some stunning vistas!!
- After seeing the wonderful post in iBallrtw, I’ll definitely want to visit Český Krumlov!
- According to this week’s contribution to the theme in Proscenium, Jase is back on top and Philadelphia looks great!
- This week’s entry for the them in Don’t Hold Your Breath makes me wonder what could happen in more than 5 hours! Go check it out!
- Viveka likes visiting cities as is evident from the awesome post she shared in MyGuiltyPleasures; which of those is among your favorite cities?
- Alice has a couple of great cities in her post in the 59 Club, where I have to say I’m partial to Savannah!
- A lovely post in Granny Shot It shows us some interesting architecture and enhancements in several cities.
- Eric captures a great view of Nevada, Iowa, in his blog Up North; it just goes to show another benefit of a morning run!
- Kristina shares a lovely photo of Edinburgh in her post in Looking for enchantment; that city made it to several favorite lists!
- David features a stunning photo taken from the South Bank of the Thames in his post in David M’s Photoblog; the atmosphere is amazing!
- Klara provides us with a wonderful view in her post in Sliku svoju ljubim II, as we get 2 different views of Hong Kong in a single photo!
- In a lovely post in her blog Kanlaon, herself shares views of three awesome California cities!
- Sandy finds us a great escape in the city in her post in Out of My Write Mind; it’s amazing how we can get away within a city!
- Katy’s post in Wanderlust and Wonderment takes us to the great city of Budapest with some amazing views!
- This week’s contribution in Travel with Tech definitely makes me want to go visit Melbourne! It simply looks spectacular at night!
- Deb takes us to the Eternal City in her post in Twenty-Four; and Rome never looked better!
- Woolly gives us another view of the lovely city of Melbourne in his post in Woolly Muses; his daytime photos are wonderful to see!
- Irene provides us with a great view of Honolulu in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; great photo!
- The photos in Land of Images are always great and this week’s entry is no exception; it shows us the other side of the city!
- Donna provides some compelling arguments for choosing Phoenix as a city to settle in, as we see in Wind Kisses; great photos and good reasons!
- Khürt puts together another stunning post in Island in the Net; his overview of Philadelphia could easily be published in a glossy travel magazine. Also, best wishes with the upcoming surgery!
- Elizabatz’s post in her blog AlBatz Adventures brings us to a stunning array of cities, both far and near!
- It’s great to see Stef back in Ostendnomadography! The post is just fantastic and makes me want to go door to door!
- Ann-Christine must have done some serious climbing to get the photo in her post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand…; it’s a great perspective!
- Amy gives a wonderful approach to making a photo even more interesting in her post in Photography Journal Blog; that shot turned out awesome!
- Hammad gives us a truly interesting view of the different aspects of Karachi in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. Wonderful post!
- The choice of city in this week’s contribution in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 is one that I like very much too! San Diego is a great, livable city!
- Teressa takes us on a tour of Des Moines, IA, in her post in Another LQQK; I never realized how much there is to see in this lovely city!
- This week, we get a wonderful view of growth in a city in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery‘s post; very interesting post!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
3 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 175”
Thanks for coming up with a great challenge every week. Though at times I cannot join in, but I still enjoy viewing the different entries.
Regards, Teresa
Thank you, Teresa! Glad you enjoy it.
A great trip around the globe, Frank 😁