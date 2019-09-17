Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fuzzy

Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear!

Welcome to week 178 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As last week, I’m still wrapping up the round up and will finish it on Tuesday night.

After your highly Focused approach of wonderful and amazing posts, I figured we go in the opposite direction for this week. How about going for something a bit Fuzzy for this week’s theme? Of course, there are lots of fuzzy objects that we enjoy in our lives, such as that teddy bear, plush animal or peach, as well as some that we might not enjoy… That fuzzy growth on bread might not be a good indication of its fitness for consumption.

There are numerous directions that you can take for this challenge, and all’s fair, as long as you have fun with whatever Fuzzy creativity strikes you’re fancy. Can’t wait to see what will be appearing from you!

Here’s something rather fuzzy from a number of years back…

Zone Plate Yellow No, 1

This image was shot with a bit of an unusual lens: a zone plate lens. What makes this lens different is that it uses diffraction rather than refraction or reflection to focus the image. The wave nature of light facilitates a soft focusing characteristic to be created with this type of lens.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

  • Write a post with an image for this week’s topic
  • Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)
  • Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
  • Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Apply some fuzzy logic and bring out those amazingly creative ideas and posts!!

Author: jansenphoto

A Fresh Perspective Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment. Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael. My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals. Universal Connections My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation. This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections. Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client. And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!

40 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fuzzy”

