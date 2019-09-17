Welcome to week 178 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As last week, I’m still wrapping up the round up and will finish it on Tuesday night.
After your highly Focused approach of wonderful and amazing posts, I figured we go in the opposite direction for this week. How about going for something a bit Fuzzy for this week’s theme? Of course, there are lots of fuzzy objects that we enjoy in our lives, such as that teddy bear, plush animal or peach, as well as some that we might not enjoy… That fuzzy growth on bread might not be a good indication of its fitness for consumption.
There are numerous directions that you can take for this challenge, and all’s fair, as long as you have fun with whatever Fuzzy creativity strikes you’re fancy. Can’t wait to see what will be appearing from you!
Here’s something rather fuzzy from a number of years back…
This image was shot with a bit of an unusual lens: a zone plate lens. What makes this lens different is that it uses diffraction rather than refraction or reflection to focus the image. The wave nature of light facilitates a soft focusing characteristic to be created with this type of lens.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Apply some fuzzy logic and bring out those amazingly creative ideas and posts!!
40 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Fuzzy”
WOW I’m first!
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/09/fuzzy.html
A beautiful fuzzy photo. 😊
Interesting shot, Frank 😁 Here’s mine: https://jezbraithwaite.blog/2019/09/17/tuesday-photo-challenge-fuzzy/
A beautiful fuzzy flower Frank! Our contribution for this week is here: https://tranature.com/2019/09/17/tuesday-photo-challenge-fuzzy-blue/
As I looked at your photo, it made me think that you took your camera that was in the air-conditioned house outside into the hot sun and then the heat on the flower steamed up onto the lens? Cool effect for fuzzy. Here’s my take on your prompt for the week – https://www.quaintrevival.com/summer-dew-kisses-to-welcome-first-signs-of-fall/
another fab theme….https://cathscamera.wordpress.com/2019/09/17/fuzzy-wuzzy/
Here’s mine Frank. Hope it’s OK as I got a bit sidetracked.
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/09/17/tuesday-photo-challenge-fuzzy/
Again I get to show off my love of insects. http://ecstaticeclectica.com/2019/09/17/dutch-goes-the-photo-challenge-fuzzy/
Hello again Frank, Eivor and Pearl’s contribution for this lovely challenge is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/09/17/haiku-hazy-blue/
Interesting topic. I think I’ll go with a couple of photos of very fuzzy thinking: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2019/09/13/thar-she-blows/
Some of my grand-nieces and nephews are EXPERTS in fuzzy photos … 😉 And I have to say I took my share last night at a concert, where my phone-camera skills (or lack thereof) were on full display (especially without a flash and with trying to zoom onto the performer against the stage lights … I’ll keep my day job … ;)). HOWEVER, I still wanted to address this prompt, perhaps in not the focus, but the … well … focus. 😉
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/09/17/fuzzy-ewe/
Na’ama
Love the fuzzy look of the flower!
Love the lens fuzz! happen to have two in my weekly post that would apply, but I think I’ll choose, the misty kind of reflection of the fountain with flowers in Huntington Library Gardens in Pasadena.https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1dJ
That is a lovely effect. Almost like a double exposure.
What kind of camera do you use? Now that so much is digital do you still develop film or have you gone all digital? Just curious. I love to take pictures.
My whole article “To Focus or Not to Focus” is actually on “Fuzzy” photos:
http://www.travelways.com/to-focus-or-not-to-focus-in-photography/
But I will also make a new one 🙂
The subdued yellow makes it more interesting…Here’s mine – https://myheart2heart.blog/2019/09/18/my-hair-turns-frizzy-my-lens-foggy/