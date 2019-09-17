Welcome to week 178 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As last week, I’m still wrapping up the round up and will finish it on Tuesday night.

After your highly Focused approach of wonderful and amazing posts, I figured we go in the opposite direction for this week. How about going for something a bit Fuzzy for this week’s theme? Of course, there are lots of fuzzy objects that we enjoy in our lives, such as that teddy bear, plush animal or peach, as well as some that we might not enjoy… That fuzzy growth on bread might not be a good indication of its fitness for consumption.

There are numerous directions that you can take for this challenge, and all’s fair, as long as you have fun with whatever Fuzzy creativity strikes you’re fancy. Can’t wait to see what will be appearing from you!

Here’s something rather fuzzy from a number of years back…

Zone Plate Yellow No, 1

This image was shot with a bit of an unusual lens: a zone plate lens. What makes this lens different is that it uses diffraction rather than refraction or reflection to focus the image. The wave nature of light facilitates a soft focusing characteristic to be created with this type of lens.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Apply some fuzzy logic and bring out those amazingly creative ideas and posts!!

