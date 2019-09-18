Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 177

Welcome to the 177th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the late posting; I know that the links are worth the wait to go explore them!
Wonderful focus on the theme this week!! The variety of approaches on Focus was fantastic, as we could see focus both in technique and subject. Your thoughtful contributions made reading all of your posts an absolute pleasure! Thank you for all the had work you put into them.
Please read all these lovely posts and let everyone know of your appreciation!
Here’s a bit of selective focus…
This shot came about during a Food Photography course that I took. When I designed this shot, I wanted the viewer’s eye to come to rest on the strawberry, but with a modicum of tension. The lines of the cutting board help pull one back a bit to the kale in the background (chosen for the color contrast with the strawberry). The shot is lit with a single studio light to the left behind the scene, and a white reflector to soften the shadows.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah kicks things off this week with a stunning shot of a painted wall in her post in By Sarah! That is a great shot!!
- Cath brings us a wonderful set of images in her response to the them in Cath’s Camera!
- This week’s photo contribution in Land of Images is one that may cause many people to bolt from the bees!
- Nicole really uses depth of field to great result in Une Photo, Un Poéme; as every detail of the leaves jumps out! Stunning image!
- Xenia captures some wonderful focus in the eyes of whippets in her post in Whippetwisdom; awesome haibun as well! In a second post in Tranature, the focus is on some lovely ducklings!
- The photography is always amazing in theOnlyD800intheHameau; the use of a shallower depth of field makes the image work really well!
- Shelley has a request to get some answer to a set of questions in her post in Quaint Revival; if you apply the right focus, you may be able to help…
- Brian brings things into focus rather nicely in bushboys world; the images are really cool, and there is a bit of Hocus Pocus as well!! Oh, and there’s a cheeky joke in a second post in bushboys world!
- Another great post in RyanPhotography, which shows off a tall ship in its best light and talks about how the focus was created.
- There’s more than one way to get the photo that you can use, as we can see in pensivity101; a haunting image with just the right focus for a lovely poem!
- Jez takes his camera for a walk to great effect in Jez Braithwaite, where he shares a set of fantastic select focus images!
- Jackie truly keeps her focus in her contributions to the theme in her blog, Junk Boat Travels; now about that tattoo…
- Michelle certainly captures an amazing shot in Take a Walk… and Discover! I had to do a double take on this image, as I first thought I was looking at two elephants locking trunks!
- Mike brings the focus to another age in his post in Photography OCD, both through the subject and how he photographed it!
- Cee brings us stunning flower shots in her post in Cee’s Photography with delicate focus that highlights the beauty!
- There’s only one things that I can say about the photos in Chateaux des Fleurs: WOW! They are simply gorgeous!
- Irene captures another lovely image in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; the deer appears to be mesmerized by the camera!
- This week’s post in Don’t Hold Your Breath takes us to an amazing locale, as we have the lions looking back at us!
- Joe’s photos in the blog Chasing the Blooms are wonderful, filled with color and focus!
- Na’ama shares a great photo in her post in Na’ama Yehuda, but it’s the poem’s descriptive narrative that shines above all!
- Robert brings us stunning black & white images that use focus to its fullest effect in his post in Photo Roberts Blog; fantastic!
- Debbie brings a lovely soft focus into her photography in another awesome post in Travel with Intent!
- I’m a fan of spiderwebs, but Ann-Christine takes photographing them to another level in her post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand…; the delicate, precise focus makes them stunning!
- I’ll admit that I had not heard of the inkberry, so Elizabatz’s post in Elizabatz Gallery was both informative and filled with beautiful images!
- Maria brings us some seriously beautiful photographs in her post in Kamerapromenader, among which I love the muted purple tones in the last shot!
- In a wonderful post in Mazeepuran, Rupali reminds us that it’s difficult to focus on more than one item at a time…
- Carol takes on the theme of focus on in two different ways in her post in Light Words; both are fantastic!
- Jase has some great focus in another great post in Proscenium; I do like the text on the sign…
- In an interesting post in sgeoil, we get a great shot that makes me wonder where the magpie’s focus might be…
- The contribution in the lovely blog, A Shared Space, focuses on a sweet little fairy wren; it’s a great shot!
- In a wonderful post in lifelessons, Judy brings us a couple of great views of focus.
- The subtitle of the blog MistyRoads is ‘Imagination Rocks’, which it definitely does in a fantastic photo!
- Sirisha shares the wonderful result of continued focus in her post in queennandini; there’s also a wonderful feast!!
- Indira’s post in her blog, Sharing Thoughts, has an interesting variety of focus, among which the cat appears focused on me…
- What’s not to love about the Gruffalo, as you can see clearly in a great post in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery; great birthday party!
- Sandy takes a wonderful approach to focus in her post in Out of My Write Mind, as we not only focus on the moon, but may also be its focus…
- Tatiana has a wonderful post on the role of focus in photography in her blog Travelways; in a second contribution in Travelways, she focuses on the State Capitol building in Olympia, WA.
- David certainly showcases some gorgeous photos with different lenses in his post in David M’s Photoblog; which one is your favorite?
- Hannah has stunning photos in her post in Zebra’s Child, in which we get to watch a butterfly eat! In a second post in Zebra’s Child, she asks us the question of what we focus on first… What is your answer?
- Deb found out how hard it is to focus on bees flying between hives in her post in Twenty-Four; not as cute as meerkats, but definitely interesting!
- Ken’s post on a post in Pictures without Film shows what focus on details of such a post can bring out: great photo and very interesting to examine!
- Observing a squirrel to this level of detail is stunning, as we can see in Heart 2 Heart! Awesome shot!!
- Some days it’s good to be focused, if you’re a seagull, which we see in A Day in the Life; on the other hand, don’t be a crab!
- If you’re afraid of spiders, skip past the first 2 photos in Woolly Muses; those are great shots for the non-arachnophobe, and the last couple are stunning examples of using focus cleverly!
- Teressa shares some wonderful examples of using focus in her post in Another LQQK, which is an awesome blog!
- Hammad shares his struggles with getting the shot he wants in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais. The result is interesting, though!
- Another great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 brings us more views of the Fall season, with beautifully focused foliage!
- Sheetal takes us to the most beautiful bookshop in the world in her post in SheetalBravon; it’s amazing and is guarded by cats!
- Khürt takes us in and out of focus in a great post in Island in the Net; it’s amazing how beautiful the simple chive flower looks!
- Chris posts his first response to our challenge with a stunning image in his blog What’s (in) the Picture?; I simply love how the lines work in this image!
- Another newcomer to our challenge is Patti, who shares a vast array of gorgeous shots in her entry in Learn More Every Day! Lovely shots and a great blog title!
