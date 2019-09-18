Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 177

Welcome to the 177th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! My apologies for the late posting; I know that the links are worth the wait to go explore them!

Wonderful focus on the theme this week!! The variety of approaches on Focus was fantastic, as we could see focus both in technique and subject. Your thoughtful contributions made reading all of your posts an absolute pleasure! Thank you for all the had work you put into them.

Please read all these lovely posts and let everyone know of your appreciation!

Here’s a bit of selective focus…

Strawberry and Kale

This shot came about during a Food Photography course that I took. When I designed this shot, I wanted the viewer’s eye to come to rest on the strawberry, but with a modicum of tension. The lines of the cutting board help pull one back a bit to the kale in the background (chosen for the color contrast with the strawberry). The shot is lit with a single studio light to the left behind the scene, and a white reflector to soften the shadows.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

