Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 178

Welcome to the 178th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Wonderful fuzziness about the theme this week!! There were a good variety of ways to tackle the theme and many of you reached out to Mother Nature for some great fuzzy objects! There’s one post that I want to give a special shout-out, as Khürt speaks about his struggle with double vision, post-surgery, in his amazing blog, Island in the Net. Please give Khürt a shout-out! Thanks to all of you for the creative energy that you poured into your posts this week!!

Now, time for me to think about the next theme… First some guitar playing for inspiration…(that already gave me an idea!!). Have fun reading all these great posts and share the love!!

Here’s a bit more fuzziness (and selective focus)..

Fuzzy and focused

This shot is from the Spring of 2012, as someone was complaining about the dandelions in our lawn…so I photographed them! Of course, nowadays we understand some of the benefits of these weeds better than we did.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

