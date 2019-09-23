Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 178

Welcome to the 178th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Wonderful fuzziness about the theme this week!! There were a good variety of ways to tackle the theme and many of you reached out to Mother Nature for some great fuzzy objects! There’s one post that I want to give a special shout-out, as Khürt speaks about his struggle with double vision, post-surgery, in his amazing blog, Island in the Net. Please give Khürt a shout-out! Thanks to all of you for the creative energy that you poured into your posts this week!!
Now, time for me to think about the next theme… First some guitar playing for inspiration…(that already gave me an idea!!). Have fun reading all these great posts and share the love!!
Here’s a bit more fuzziness (and selective focus)..
This shot is from the Spring of 2012, as someone was complaining about the dandelions in our lawn…so I photographed them! Of course, nowadays we understand some of the benefits of these weeds better than we did.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Our first fuzzy image of the week comes from Jackie, who clearly is an observer of the world around her, as we can see in her blog, Junk Boat Travels; I can only imagine that it was a chilly day…
- Jez proves that there’s no possible way argue with adorable fuzziness in Jez Braithwaite, so go check out those fuzzy wonders!
- Xenia has two posts for us this week; the first post in Tranature brings us wonderful fuzzy blue, in the form of caenothus! In her second post in Whippetwisdom, we get a lovely hazy blue paired with a wonderful haiku!
- Shelley shares some awesome fuzzies in her post in Quaint Revival; of course, as a dog lover, I’m partial toward Copper!
- Cath brings us a great fuzzy wuzzy post in her blog, Cath’s Camera! I’m curious to hear which one is your favorite fuzzy…
- Diane reminds us of those hazy, summery days in her post in pensivity101; the shimmering is well captured!
- You know that you cannot go wrong with a blog, titled ‘Beautiful Photographs‘! That bumblebee definitely fits the title!
- Na’ama reminds us of something really important in her post in Na’ama Yehuda: life’s simple, sometimes fuzzy, moments are to be cherished! Amazing poem and post!
- Another week of big game in an epic post in Don’t Hold Your Breath; we learn about herd behavior of elephants and the humor of wildebeest!
- A truly gorgeous photo is featured in RyanPhotography for this week’s theme! Old Man’s Beard is an apt interpretation!
- Ken made me smile with his wonderful photo in Pictures without Film, which is aptly titled ‘Bees Bottom’; I might have gone for Bee-hind, as I like puns. Awesome contribution!
- This week brings another great contribution in The Jesh Studio with lovely photography and approach to the theme!
- Maria shares another set of stunning photographs in her post in Kamerapromenader, as the fuzziness of the flora is detailed beautifully!
- Nicole brings us another fantastic post in Une Photo, Un Poéme, although I hope the dog is not gone with the wind…
- Another pair of gorgeous photos appear in Chateaux des Fleurs; the delicate leaves in the first shot really drew me in deep into the fuzziness!
- In a lovely photo in looking for enchantment… we get to sense the fuzzy presence of the panda; it made me feel warm!
- If you like fuzzy animals, go check the post in the59club, as you will not be disappointed! They also produce some of the best wool!
- The contribution in Mama Cormier also has some great fuzzy animals and amazing flowers!
- Donna found a love in her post in Wind Kisses: this little lizard made a connection with her that no spray from a hose could slow down!
- Another great contribution to our challenge comes in the blog MistyRoads, where the fuzzy collection is phenomenal!
- Jase finds a very fuzzy companion in her post in Proscenium; I actually think that Anastasia is both fuzzy and focused!
- Emily gives us a rather fuzzy view of a fuzzy cat in a wonderful post in her blog Zombie Flamingoes; go check it out!
- Tatiana has a wonderful post on the role of focus in photography in her blog Travelways; in a second contribution in Travelways, she shares one of Canada’s favorite fuzzy substances (and exports!): snow! She finishes off her trio of contributions in GiftSmart with a wonderful fuzzy image that speaks volumes!
- Your hair may turn frizzy and your lens foggy, but as you can see in Heart 2 Heart, it might be worth it to get that great shot!
- Sarah creates a special fuzzy environment in her post in By Sarah! I wonder what the scent was!
- Irene captures an old man in her post in Heaven’s Sunshine; to be more precise, it’s old man in the garden!
- This week’s photo entry presented in Land of Images made me think of 2001: A Space Odyssey; what would HAL say?
- That may not be fuzzy, but it certainly looks the part, as we can see in a great photo in Geriatri’x’ Fotogallery; wind+water=fuzzy!
- Debbie celebrates the morning haze with a magnificent photo in her post in Travel with Intent! Just love the mood that it creates!
- The Queen Anne’s Lace is stunning in theOnlyD800intheHameau; the impact of the frost on the seed pods really is captured wonderfully!
- Great to have another contribution from the blog, Hadd Hai Yaar, which is a treasure! Jaipur looks truly amazing!
- Sandy’s image in her post in Out of My Write Mind is wonderful, but paired with her poem, it not only reaches out, but starts speaking with deeper meaning! Amazing post!
- Viveka might make things a bit fuzzy in myguiltypleasures; but that’s all good, particularly after a couple of P&T’s!
- Elizabatz shares a bit of photography technique in her post in Elizabatz Gallery; I’m a big fan of using simple modifiers in photography to create a different look! Hmmm, might make for an interesting blog post!
- Ann-Christine asks if her contribution is fuzzy enough in her post in To See A World in a Grain of Sand…; I like it! What do you think?
- Another really cool post in Kanlaon for this week’s theme; I really enjoy the mood that is portrayed in these images!
- In another great post in Mazeepuran, Rupali defines fuzzy as those moments when hands and eyes don’t cooperate 🙂 Great photos!
- I’m very taken by the photo in Mike’s post in Photography OCD! The Zen of the Alpaca is very much on display.
- David brings a wonderful sense of fuzzy and grainy in the images in his post in David M’s Photoblog; stunning photos!
- Woolly must be a true friend of the environment, as is evident in his post in Woolly Muses; great recycling and wonderful images!
- A wonderful shot of mosses in sgeoil, which tie very well into the quote from John Keats!
- Brian is kinda fuzzy in his post in bushboys world; fantastic photos and a big thank you for bringing me some Eels!
- Olga’s post in Stuff and What If… really exemplifies the theme and the importance of letting go!
- Marie takes us along on her journey after dark in a lovely post in the New 3Rs: Retire, Recharge, Reconnect! Looks like it was a magical night!
- Hannah again shares gorgeous photos in her post in Zebra’s Child, as the bees look amazing!
- Deb features some super-fuzzy creatures in her post in Twenty-Four; I also think that they are some of the cutest ever!
- Susan went back to the drawing board, as she mentions in Musin’ with Susan; I really like that shot! Also, please check out Susan’s week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
- Hammad shares a wonderful post in the Blog of Hammad Rais, in which he talks about shooting a night scene with trees lit by green LEDs.
- Another lovely post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0 reminds me to spend more time out in Nature! Love the way those fuzzies are captured!
- Teressa has an array of gorgeous images in her post in Another LQQK, where the fuzzies are stunning!
- Khürt brings a truly meaningful post in Island in the Net, as he learns to adapt to the temporary double vision that he suffers after ophthalmic surgery. Please take some time to read his post and comment.
- Robert has a wonderful take on our fuzzy theme in his images in Photo Roberts Blog; two techniques that produce beautiful results!
- Ulli takes us into some true tracks in Suburban Tracks, as he explores an underworld that talks of days gone by… Awesome post!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
4 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 178”
Amazingly large number of entries this week. I’m feeling a little fuzzy after seeing so many interesting takes on the topic.
🙂
i am glad that you like them and about your detailed words with which you describe my pictures.
greetings robert
Thanks for the great roundup 😃