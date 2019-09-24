Welcome to week 179 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After a week of fuzzy logic, images and beings, I thought it might be a good time to turn to something a bit more permanent. So, I cam to think of Stone as a theme, which, to my surprise, I hadn’t used before. Of course, Stone is all around the globe at various levels, as some rise well above the horizon and others are submerged or buried under sand and dirt. There are many ways you can look at Stone, from the shiny and sparkly to the mundane granite pavers. Stone comes in many varieties, so please take on this challenge and find some of your favorite versions. Don’t worry about what Bob Dylan said, as we don’t all have to get stoned!
Have fun with this theme and bring back some cool stones to share with everyone!
Here’s a rather impressive stone fort…
The Cahergall Stone Fort was a rather serendipitous find during our trip to Ireland this year; as we were driving around the Ring of Kerry, I decided to take a little detour, which led us to a local farmer, who was showcasing one of his lambs for people to admire and pet. He also told us about some of the forts that were nearby, so we went to visit them and I was very impressed!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Turn over a stone or two to find the stone that tickles your creative fancy!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
31 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Stone”
I am afraid we never saw this beauty – but thanks to you, now we have! I chose Ireland too: https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2019/09/24/tuesday-photo-challenge-stone/
Wonderful post!
Thanks! As usual an interesting prompt!
Wow – that’s an impressive stone wall. I wonder how long it took them to build it? Thank you for sharing the photo – I can see why you took an additional detour to get a closer look.
Great post 😊
https://cathscamera.wordpress.com/2019/09/24/set-in-stone/ personally I love a dry stone wall…it’s part of my heritage.
Fabulous fortifications of stone Frank. I was going that way following the prompt but got waylaid again. Hope you like my Stone
http://bushboy.blog/2019/09/25/stone/
Here’s mine Frank
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/09/24/tuesday-photo-challenge-stone/
A lovely prompt Frank and County Kerry is so rich with ancient stone huts and fords. Our contribution for this week is here: https://whippetwisdom.com/2019/09/24/tanka-zen-meditation/
What a beautiful find in Ireland!
I’m sharing here another find, from Ethiopia, an area which may well have seen the first of us all,
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/09/24/the-strength-of-stone/
Na’ama
Lovely place, I think we visited this stonefort when took our road trip round Ireland a couple of years ago. Impressive building.
Like this stone work …somewhere in the UK? You may choose: the stone stuatue, or the brick grey tower – https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1h0
I’m late, but had fun with this.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/09/stone.html
I love those Irish forts, this one is a cracker
Heres my effort, its not a fort but my friend’s house,Rock House http://theministryofshrawleywalks.com/2019/09/24/tuesday-photo-challenge-stone/