Welcome to week 179 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a week of fuzzy logic, images and beings, I thought it might be a good time to turn to something a bit more permanent. So, I cam to think of Stone as a theme, which, to my surprise, I hadn’t used before. Of course, Stone is all around the globe at various levels, as some rise well above the horizon and others are submerged or buried under sand and dirt. There are many ways you can look at Stone, from the shiny and sparkly to the mundane granite pavers. Stone comes in many varieties, so please take on this challenge and find some of your favorite versions. Don’t worry about what Bob Dylan said, as we don’t all have to get stoned!

Have fun with this theme and bring back some cool stones to share with everyone!

Here’s a rather impressive stone fort…

Going back through the ages

The Cahergall Stone Fort was a rather serendipitous find during our trip to Ireland this year; as we were driving around the Ring of Kerry, I decided to take a little detour, which led us to a local farmer, who was showcasing one of his lambs for people to admire and pet. He also told us about some of the forts that were nearby, so we went to visit them and I was very impressed!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Turn over a stone or two to find the stone that tickles your creative fancy!

