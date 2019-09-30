Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 179

Welcome to the 179th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

You truly rocked the theme of Stone this week with an amazing array of posts that each showcased your creative minds and eyes! Each of you brought your own personal touch to these posts and I was truly surprised by some of your entries! Thank you for all the effort you put into these posts, and I hope that you will enjoy reading each other’s posts, as much as I did.

I might have something in mind for the next theme!!

Stone structures and the uses of stone are amazing…

Looking into the Oratory

This is a view that we encountered in Ireland, as we visited the largest island in Loch Leane, Innisfallen; the ruins of a monastery stand on this island with the walls of the oratory giving us an idea of wha the past may have been like.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

