Welcome to week 180 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After rocking those stone photos for the past week, I have worked up an appetite! As I was browsing through images, I came across this one from my travels, which made me wonder: everyone in the world gets their Groceries somewhere, but where might that be? So, for this week’s challenge, share where groceries are acquired, either where you live or somewhere along your travels. I think it will be interesting to get a global view of groceries!

I look forward to seeing all your fun contributions to this week!

There’s some variety of items here…

Variety is the key at this stall!

This shot goes back to a February day in Rotterdam, when we visited the market to get some wares for the week; this market is pretty good size, even during Winter. As the Netherlands is a significant producer of fruits and vegetables, the variety is always pretty good. Utilizing greenhouses for growing, the season becomes nearly year-round for many produce items.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let’s get something to eat and take a photo or two!

