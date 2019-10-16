A Milestone and Gratitude

As I have many observant followers, you may have noticed that this little blog passed a (for me) significant milestone recently: over 10,000 people made the decision to follow ‘Dutch goes the Photo’!
First of a great, big, heartfelt Thank You!! When I decided to take a stab at getting earnest about running this blog in January of 2016, I had no idea that it could grow to this level. It’s been a bit of work to get here and there definitely were a couple of detours to find out what I can contribute that might be of interest to folks in the blogosphere!
Dora Bean thanks you too!
This blog was actually started about 8 years ago, but I failed to make an impact with it. So, just under four years ago, I decided to take a WordPress 101 course that promised to teach me the basics of getting a blog up and running. The exercises in the 4 week course were invaluable and taught me a lot of the basics.
Beyond the basics there were a couple of other factors that have helped out:
Listening to feedback from fellow bloggers and readers to learn what might be of interest
Building a regular cadence to posting on the blog, which created something that readers would expect on a recurring basis
A bit of elbow grease…
Persistence!
Let’s see where we go to from here! Thank you again!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
23 thoughts on “A Milestone and Gratitude”
Congratulations 🎊
Thank you
That must keep you busy Frank
Just a little 🙂
Many congratulations on this amazing achievement, Frank!
Seems to me that elbow grease is finally paying off nice 🙂
Thank you kindly, Hammad
Congratulations!!
Thank you!
Yay!!! Congrats!
Thank you!
A Well Deserved Congratulations!!!
Thank you kindly!
Congratulations Frank!! May you blog reach greater heights 😇
Thank you very much!
Congratulations Frank and thank you so much for hosting the photo challenge too! 🤗🎉👏
Thank you, Xenia. The photo challenge has definitely been a big part of growing the audience; it’s fun and a great way to see what others see and think.
Thank you for the interesting things you do and bring us along. Its fun.
Thank you!!
Of course, I noticed!!! You have served this community well for several years, and it’s well deserved. Thank you, Frank.
I was right to think you were observant! Hope you’re doing well, Khürt!
Congratulations, Frank! The Tuesday challenge helps keep my brain active and I love reading about your travels and life.
Congratulations. 😀
Congratulations. Quite a blog-world achievement!