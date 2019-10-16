A Milestone and Gratitude

As I have many observant followers, you may have noticed that this little blog passed a (for me) significant milestone recently: over 10,000 people made the decision to follow ‘Dutch goes the Photo’!

First of a great, big, heartfelt Thank You!! When I decided to take a stab at getting earnest about running this blog in January of 2016, I had no idea that it could grow to this level. It’s been a bit of work to get here and there definitely were a couple of detours to find out what I can contribute that might be of interest to folks in the blogosphere!

Dora Bean thanks you too!

Dorothea Lange (aka Bean) relaxing on the couch…

This blog was actually started about 8 years ago, but I failed to make an impact with it. So, just under four years ago, I decided to take a WordPress 101 course that promised to teach me the basics of getting a blog up and running. The exercises in the 4 week course were invaluable and taught me a lot of the basics.

Beyond the basics there were a couple of other factors that have helped out:

Listening to feedback from fellow bloggers and readers to learn what might be of interest

Building a regular cadence to posting on the blog, which created something that readers would expect on a recurring basis

A bit of elbow grease…

Persistence!

Let’s see where we go to from here! Thank you again!

