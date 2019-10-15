Tuesday Photo Challenge – Back Catalog

Welcome to week 182 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
Last week’s theme of Tourism generated an incredible number of amazing entries! I came up with an idea for this week’s theme pretty quickly, but then struggled to find just the right image for it (I will have to shoot something for this idea). As often happens, when I start going through the archives, I find something that I just might want to treat in a different manner… That led me to the theme for this week: Back Catalog.
My challenge to you is to find an image in your back catalog that still grabs your attention and share it! Of course, if you want to re-interpret the image with what you have gained over the years, feel free to do so. Any kind of image is appropriate for this challenge! Let us know why this image still gets your attention!
Here’s a new interpretation of an old image…
In 2010, I was actively looking for dilapidated subjects to photograph and came across the old farm of the Westborough State Hospital, here in Massachusetts. This was a wonderful subject, as I captured a number of interesting images. In this image, we’re in the old stables. This shot is comprised of 5 different exposures ranging from -2 EV to +2 EV. In my original treatment, I leaned the image toward the feel of the interior of a ship, such as the Flying Dutchman. In the new version, I’m going more for the mystery of this location, keeping it simple and a bit muddy…
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to seeing what you bring out of your back catalog!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
20 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Back Catalog”
Wonderful post, Shelley!
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2019/10/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-back-catalog/
That’s an interesting challenge. I keep going back to my photos now and then, and I remember posting this some time back: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2016/09/23/spring-cleaning/
I think it fits the bill. What do you say?
Here are some images from our visit last year to the colossal ZipRider at Icy Strait Point, Alaska. http://bit.ly/ZipRider
What a wonderful idea for a prompt!!
Here’s mine –
https://naamayehuda.com/2019/10/15/memory-lane/
I love the photo of the old farm/barn–it COULD indeed be a ship, or abandoned barracks, or … one of the first images I had, concentration camp block.In any of these associations the history of the place breathes and the dirt is part of the reality of it. Great job!
Some black and whites are more intense than a colored image! It looks compelling. Out of all the ones I could have chosen, I chose this one https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1jO
I had to ponder this topic. But then I decided on this.
https://junkboattravels.blogspot.com/2019/10/back-catalog.html
Interesting theme and a chance to go down memory lane. 🙂
Great capture of the old stables. The hole in the aisle seems a bit risky.