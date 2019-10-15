Tuesday Photo Challenge – Back Catalog

Welcome to week 182 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Last week’s theme of Tourism generated an incredible number of amazing entries! I came up with an idea for this week’s theme pretty quickly, but then struggled to find just the right image for it (I will have to shoot something for this idea). As often happens, when I start going through the archives, I find something that I just might want to treat in a different manner… That led me to the theme for this week: Back Catalog.

My challenge to you is to find an image in your back catalog that still grabs your attention and share it! Of course, if you want to re-interpret the image with what you have gained over the years, feel free to do so. Any kind of image is appropriate for this challenge! Let us know why this image still gets your attention!

Here’s a new interpretation of an old image…

Mysteries of the Farm…

In 2010, I was actively looking for dilapidated subjects to photograph and came across the old farm of the Westborough State Hospital, here in Massachusetts. This was a wonderful subject, as I captured a number of interesting images. In this image, we’re in the old stables. This shot is comprised of 5 different exposures ranging from -2 EV to +2 EV. In my original treatment, I leaned the image toward the feel of the interior of a ship, such as the Flying Dutchman. In the new version, I’m going more for the mystery of this location, keeping it simple and a bit muddy…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to seeing what you bring out of your back catalog!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...