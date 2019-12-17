Welcome to week 191 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

Thanks again to all of you for the wonderful posts on last week’s theme of Mist! I have to admit that I struggled a bit with this week’s theme, as the holidays are also coming up and I wanted to leave some options for next week’s theme. However, after some looking around, I thought that it might be interesting to go for something rather Common… Whether it is the every day, common object or the things that you have in common, or crossing the town common… This is a word that allows for plenty of creative directions to be taken, so feel free to take the one that speaks to you!

I look forward to reading all of your posts on this theme and seeing what path you have chosen on this theme.

Here’s a rather common object…

Common Objects

There are few objects that are more common than the paperclip: a bit of metal, bent several times to give it utility. My goal in this product shot was to lend something a bit more artistic to this run-of-the-mill object. By using a very low angle of incidence in my lighting of the scene, more shadows were projected by the paperclips, adding a bit of drama.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Let the common be your guide to uncover the uncommon in the every day!

