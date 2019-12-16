Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 190

Welcome to the 190th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After all the hot Glow of the previous week, we really cooled down nicely with this week’s theme of Mist! As usual, you shared fantastic photos! The weather might have been foggy pretty often, if we believe all these photos! The good thing about this weather is that it provides a backdrop for creating beautiful photos! Thanks to everyone for all the effort you put into creating these wonderful posts!!

Here’s a produce of plenty of mist…

Waterfall of the Gods

Godafoss is a rather impressive set of waterfalls, and one of the top falls in Iceland; even at the distance that I still was from the thundering falls, I could feel the mist drifting over me. It’s well worth the effort to clamber down the slippery path to get to the water level, as you get a sense of the power coming at you from this vantage point.

Please enjoy the following blog posts:

Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...