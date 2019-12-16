Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 190

Welcome to the 190th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After all the hot Glow of the previous week, we really cooled down nicely with this week’s theme of Mist! As usual, you shared fantastic photos! The weather might have been foggy pretty often, if we believe all these photos! The good thing about this weather is that it provides a backdrop for creating beautiful photos! Thanks to everyone for all the effort you put into creating these wonderful posts!!
Here’s a produce of plenty of mist…
Godafoss is a rather impressive set of waterfalls, and one of the top falls in Iceland; even at the distance that I still was from the thundering falls, I could feel the mist drifting over me. It’s well worth the effort to clamber down the slippery path to get to the water level, as you get a sense of the power coming at you from this vantage point.
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Sarah kicks off the festival of mist with some gorgeous photos in her post in By Sarah; the mist lends a bit of mystery to these photos!
- The haar rolling in at dusk is captured beautifully in Land of Images! The Isle of Skye is just filled with different looks that are all wonderful!
- The Himalayas are featured in a great post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, as the unpredictable nature of the weather in March produces a backdrop for fantastic photos!
- Xenia, Eivor and Pearl enjoy the highlands with a gentle blanket of mist in a gorgeous post in whippetwisdom. Xenia captured the sense of the scenes beautifully!
- Shelley writes us a rather detailed letter in her lovely post in Quaint Revival! Memories of dewdrops might freeze, but this letter surely warms our hearts!
- The post for this week’s theme in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery features mist in the valley, which is an absolutely gorgeous photo!
- Diane brings us the swans of the bard in her post in pensivity101, as they glide through the mist in Stratford-upon-Avon!
- Jackie shares some of the mist of Lake Ontario with us in her post in Junkboat Travels; great photos and awesome post!
- Na’ama’s poem in her post in Na’ama Yehuda is rather evocative, as one can feel the mist rising when reading these amazing lines!
- A fantastic post contains this week’s theme in the Jesh Studio, filled with unexpected and wonderful alike!
- Viveka really captures the sense of the mist in her photos in myguiltypleasures; the lights glowing in the mist ties us back to last week as well!
- Nandini definitely knows how to put together amazing haikus, as we can see in her post in queennandini; she really captures the mist!
- The post on this week’s theme in My Camera and I… underscores that the weather doesn’t adversely affect our fun, particularly in a great city, such as Budapest!
- London is featured in a wonderful post in Kanlaon, as we get to experience the (not atypical) mist in that great city!
- There’s something special about mist rising up over water on a cold day, as we can see in a magnificent post in A Day in the Life with beautiful photos!
- Chris gives a fantastic, somewhat old school photo featuring mistt in What’s (in) the Picture?; I love the classic grainy feel and sense of timelessness in the shot! Another classic is featured in Chris’ second post in What’s (in) the Picture?
- Brian almost leaves me misty-eyed with the stunning misty photo in his post in Bushboy’s World; that tree might get lost in the woods with this kind of weather!
- Lisa shares a wonderful photo in her post in Peace of Life Today, as we might want to go explore in these interesting conditions!
- The shot of the fields with the mist of dawn in theOnlyD800intheHameau‘s post is another amazing photo! Also, check out its companion shot!
- Nicole brings the cold of Winter through with beauty in her post in Une Photo, Un Poéme; the mist adds to the overall ambience beautifully!
- Bren takes us back into his archives with a gorgeous, misty photo in his post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; the scene is treated in such a way that it takes us back into a past that is palpable!
- Eric shares one of those iconic images in his post in Up North! His capture of the Golden Gate bridge in the mist is just amazing!
- David brings us another set of amazing photos in his post in David M’s Photoblog; he knows how to capture the essence of the world around him and I have to say that I am rather fond of the subtle mist in the autumn trees!
- Sandy takes us into the hills in her post in Out of my Write Mind, where the river meanders out from the mist among them… Wonderful photo and poem!
- TiongHan captures one of those truly amazing images in his post in TiongHan’s Blog; there’s almost a sense of the abstract in this image, as you take it into your senses!
- Tatiana takes us into Oregon to experience the mist of the Multhnoma Falls in her post in Travelways; that’s one steep and misty waterfall!
- Kristina captured an amazing photo in her post in looking for enchantment…, as we might disappear into the mist…
- Alice takes us for a ride on the Maid of the Mist in the 59 Club, which provides plenty of mist, as you close in on Niagara Falls!
- Deb shares a gorgeous photo with us in her post in Twenty Four, as we can sense the potential for alligators appearing out of the mist…
- Rupali brings us gorgeous pair of photos featuring our theme in Mazeepuran; that is a stunning capture!
- I really like what Woolly did with his misty images in Woolly Muses! The sepia treatment creates a rather special mood!
- Hammad has us disappearing into the mist in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; chairlifts might just be transports into another dimension!
- Ken finds misty horses in the menhir in one of his photos in Pictures without Film; stones in the mist make for an almost mythical setting!
- In another great post in One Letter Up – Diary 2.0, we find out what can happen when it gets really cold: Ocean Mist! The temperature has to be really low for the ocean to release its mist…
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
11 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 190”
Absolutely gorgeous picture of the waterfall!
Thank you!
Wow!
Godafoss certainly looks magnificent 🙂
It certainly is 🙂
That waterfall is amazing – and looked at some of the entries here –
Now going to visit a couple 😉
Thank you and enjoy the wonderful posts!
😊
Frank, what a mighty image – wonderful
Thank you kindly!
This waterfall is so impressive, Frank! And thanks for the wonderfull round up.
This was a great challenge: loved it!