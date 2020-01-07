Welcome to week 194 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

As this is the first Tuesday Photo Challenge in the new year, I went looking for ideas that might be appropriate for this auspicious occasion. Going from the old to the new reminded me of passing from one room into the next, which led me to the theme of Portal. Of course, there are many types of portals to be found around the world, which makes me look forward to discover which among them will appear in your posts.

Your challenge is to share some portal that might be representative of the great adventure that lies ahead. Unleash your creative eye and let your mind open the portal… Most of all, have fun!!

This mystical portal might lead to the other side…

Mystical Portal

This shot is from an exploration of an old mill in nearby Hardwick, MA. In capturing this, I wanted to create just enough fuzziness in the door that it makes us wonder, where it might lead…

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Look around, find a portal and take us to the other side!

