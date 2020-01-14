Welcome to week 195 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As I am traveling in India for work at the moment, there will be a round up delay for last week. Apologies for that.

As I am in India, I’ve gotten to experience a different mode of Transport, while I’m here: the tuk-tuk. This transport is a 3-wheeled version of the erstwhile rikshah that is driven by a small motor power by CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). The tuk-tuks are everywhere in Pune and a fun way to get around in very busy traffic, so I thought transport might be a good theme.

Your challenge is to share some of your favorite modes of transport, some of which I hope will be a bit unusual (penny-farthing, anyone?) I look forward to seeing your thoughts on this one!

Here’s the view from the backseat of a tuk-tuk…

Sitting in a tuk-tuk

I will share a video from our ride in this tuk-tuk, as traffic is something else here!

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Looking forward to see where and how you were transported!

