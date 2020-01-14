Welcome to week 195 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! As I am traveling in India for work at the moment, there will be a round up delay for last week. Apologies for that.
As I am in India, I’ve gotten to experience a different mode of Transport, while I’m here: the tuk-tuk. This transport is a 3-wheeled version of the erstwhile rikshah that is driven by a small motor power by CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). The tuk-tuks are everywhere in Pune and a fun way to get around in very busy traffic, so I thought transport might be a good theme.
Your challenge is to share some of your favorite modes of transport, some of which I hope will be a bit unusual (penny-farthing, anyone?) I look forward to seeing your thoughts on this one!
Here’s the view from the backseat of a tuk-tuk…
I will share a video from our ride in this tuk-tuk, as traffic is something else here!
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Looking forward to see where and how you were transported!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
26 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Transport”
You’re in India? Still a happy New Year! Am letting the kids take care of our transportation:) https://wp.me/p9EWyp-1za
I would love a shot in a tuk-tuk 😁 Enjoy your travels, Frank.
Frank, a great topic and image again!!!! Never been in a tuk-tuk, even if I been in Bangkok. They are getting very popular all over the world now. As you rightly say … they are easy in busy traffic. I’m a taxi girl.
Hi Frank, Happy happy joy joy in 2020! Your tuk-tuk backseat shot made me think if this
https://studiotionghan.com/2020/01/15/psychedelic-ride-tuesday-photo-challenge/
Enjoy your travels, Frank. Here is mine for this week https://travel-with-tech.blog/2020/01/15/let-me-take-you-there/
A great theme, Frank! I travelled by tuc tuc the few times I have been to India – very efficient. Nice shot! Reminds me of the terrible traffic there… Here are my favorites! https://lagottocattleya.wordpress.com/2020/01/15/tuesday-photo-challenge-transport/
That looks like great fun, Frank. Happy travels!
Here’s my take this week, Frank! https://dailymusing57.com/2020/01/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-transport/
Here’s my contribution to Transport:
https://davidmsphotoblog.com/2020/01/16/tuesday-photo-challenge-transport/
I went with some planes I walked past: https://wp.me/p2owKx-1rr Happy and safe travels to you!
Cheers, Amy