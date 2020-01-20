Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 195

Welcome to the 195th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge! I’m slowly catching up here in Mumbai!
What an amazing set of posts! You really went all out to highlight some of the more creative modes of transport, including a snowplane! Also, some were brought back to basics, as our own feet can provide transport… Thank you all for making these posts fun to read, informative and amazing!
Thank you for all the effort you put into your posts!! Please read all of them!
Here’s another transport…
Trucks in India can very much be a source of pride, and they are often decorated to reflect some of this by their owners. I expect that over time, this truck will see even more decoration!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Julie certainly transports us in her post in Julie Does Stuff, and I think everyone would like that location!
- Sarah’s photos in her post in By Sarah remind us of the devastating bushfires that are raging in Australia; seeing these images gives a real sense of the impact.
- With another lovely post in the Jesh Studio, we get an idea of the focus for the new year and how transportation problems might be solved!
- Bren must have had a grand voyage on the wonderful train that she features in her post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I suspect that the Grand Canyon added even more to the grandeur!
- I fully agree with Jez’s love for ferries, as he shows in Jez Braithwaite; they have transported me to many a great location!
- Viveka shares one of those modes of transport we see everywhere around the world in myguiltypleasures; the variety of this transport is amazing!
- TiongHan has my vote for song of the day in his post in TiongHan’s Blog, as those lyrics definitely apply!
- There are some cool modes of transport in the great post in My Camera and I…, and there’s one that really stands out!
- As I grew up in the Netherlands, I can very much relate to the great photo featured in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery, as it feels very European to me!
- I concur with the relaxation that oozes from the wonderful mode of transport in theOnlyD800intheHameau; looks like a great ride!
- Ann-Christine brings us a couple of magnificent transport mechanisms in To See a World in a Grain of Sand…, among which I would love to see the reindeer!
- Nandini’s haikus really get to the soul of transport in her post in queennandini, which features a good variety of examples.
- Nicole is on her way back home in her post in Un Photo,Une Poeme, as cars are like sardines! I really enjoy ferries!
- Brian features trains, plains and many other varieties in a wonderful post in Bushboy’s World; that train looks like fun!
- Diane brings back the time of gently motoring along the canals and rivers in her post in pensivity101; the penny farthing looks a bit more difficult!
- Alice takes us to the Juliette Gordon in a great post in the 59 Club; let’s go for a ride on this taxi!
- Deb takes us back to a trusty transport across the ages in her post in Twenty Four; he looks like he’s ready for a gentle stroll!
- In an interesting post in A Day in the Life, we get to see the might tugboat, working to transport another vessel along the river.
- David brings us to some wonderfully restored commercial vehicles in his post in David M’s Photoblog! The canal boats are also amazing!
- Amy has another great post in Photography Journal Blog, which features the ubiquitous single engine prop plane!
- Sandy really takes us back to another time in her post in Out of my Write Mind; I can only imagine the sense of being on that journey!
- Maria reminds us of one of the classic modes of transportation in her post in Kamerapromenader: walking!
- Elizabatz really has a wonderful set of transport photos from around the world; we can see in Albatz Travel Adventures how people get across the water everywhere.
- Ken may not have shared his favorite mode of transport in Pictures without Film, but the image is just wonderful!
- Debbie might have the record for landspeed among this week’s entries, as you can see in her post in Travel with Intent! That would be a great experience in my book!
- The transport might be gone in a flash in a great photo in Land of Images, but their trails remain!
- Teressa features a mode of transport that requires a caring act to work in her post in Another LQQk; wheelchairs have that feature!
- Hammad brings us a sense of carefree rides in his post in the Blog of Hammad Rais; the philosophy is just wonderful!
- Tatiana features some of the many modes of transport in Guatemala in a stunning post in Travelways; makes me want to experience them all!
- Joanne brings us along for a day out on the train in a lovely post in Joanne’s Crafts and Adventures; she really gives us the sense of being there!
- Susan put a smile on my face with her post in Musin’ with Susan; the pedibus is a fun mode of transport and usually a good opportunity to drink and pedal! For more great photos, go check out the week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
- The Surrey with a Fringe on Top is stunning in One letter UP ~ diary 2.0; it could come rolling straight out of a musical!
- In a magnificent post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we experience the rhythm of transport along the water; you’ll want to see this post!
- I suspect that the awesome post in sgeoil may be the winner for most original mode of transport: snowplane…you’ve got to see this one!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
2 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 195”
Speaking of truck art, I better grab some snaps of Pakistani truck art as well, which you will like for sure 🙂
Looking forward to seeing it!