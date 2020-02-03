Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 197

Welcome to the 197th round up of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
I figured that there are many cat lovers among you and I was definitely not disappointed by all the great cat photos that I got to enjoy this week! On top of that there were some really creative approaches that you brought to play. All of your posts were a lot of fun to peruse and view.
Thank you for all the wonderful posts!! Please share your appreciation with one another!
Here’s another view of Cashew…
Cats will twist themselves into just about any direction, and Cashew is no exception. In this shot, you get to see a bit of his length at 6 months… He’s going to be a big boy!
Please enjoy the following blog posts:
- Kammie has a wonderful set of cat photos in her post in Nut House Central, which makes me wonder who is in charge in the Nut House?
- Nicole has a fantastic photo in her post in Un Photo,Une Poeme, as that cat looks longingly into the camera!
- Diane has a great tongue-in-cheek approach to the theme in her post in pensivity101…there’s a cat in there somewhere!
- In a great post in PhotographyOCD, Mike tells the tale of an emotional rescue of the feline variety! Great job!
- Viveka clearly likes cats, and more than just her own as we can see in her blog, myguiltypleasures; those are some awesome cats!
- There is definitely a rather regal look to the wonderful cat in the post in theOnlyD800intheHameau; wonderful capture!
- Teressa has a rather cool looking cat in her post in Another LQQk; the cat looks to be very interested in Dr. Seuss!
- In a truly interesting post in Don’t Hold Your Breath, we learn about the cats of Istanbul, who might actually rule that city!
- Na’ama tells the tale of a cat, quite Leonine, in another lovely post in Na’ama Yehuda; love the photo too!
- Bren finds a lovely cat during a stroll in the park in her post in Bren & Ashley Ryan Photography; I wonder, if this cat has the soul of Churchill…
- Maria finds a lovely cat to photograph in her post in Kamerapromenader: it looks like it is rather indifferent to the photographer…
- Nandini has some wonderful cat haikus and quotes about cats and those who like them in her post in queennandini; great post!
- Klara’s photo in Sliku svoju ljubim II has a cat in a precarious position, although I don’t think this cat minds overly much!
- Snotje might be the Queen of Mischief in TiongHan’s Blog, but she looks rather regal on her perch!
- I really love the photo in the wonderful post in Land of Images, and it makes me wonder how many takes it really took to get that shot!
- Ann-Christine features a gorgeous Siberian and the cats of Tblisi in her post in To See a World in a Grain of Sand… Lovely post!
- Julie may not have a cat of her own, for which she more than makes up in her wonderful capture in her post in Julie Does Stuff, as the feral cat shines!
- Elizabatz’s post in Albatz Travel Adventures showcases some of the cats that she has encountered around the world!
- A fantastic post in Len Journeys introduces us to the village of Houtong, Taiwan’s cat village. Great locale!
- The cats in the lovely post in Geriatri’X’ Fotogallery are rather sweet and seem to get along just fine!
- Lisa brings back some of her old photos in a great post in A Day in the Life; the cats are truly lovely!
- Sandy features the keeper of the gardens in her post in Out of my Write Mind; the garden must be safe!
- Allen’s post in AllenRizzi reminds us that black cats matter, as they are just as wonderful!
- Aletta’s post in Now at Home gives us a great view of Jack, her sister’s cat, who looks rather contented!
- Woolly takes us back to the days of Soxie and Moppett, who we can see in photos in WoollyMuses; they look like fantastic cats!
- In a great post in Photos by Jez, we get to see two very different kinds of cats; I know that there’s one that I like best!
- Chris shows us a wonderful cat from quite a while back in his post in What’s (in) the Picture; a rather Dutch cat!
- Deb captured a truly wonderful scene in her post in Twenty Four; that cat might be in a bit of a predicament!
- In her post in Forgiving Connects, Debbie has a fantastic poem that shares her sense of gratitude.
- Cee features Freddie, a wonderful looking cat, in her post in Cee’s Photo Challenges; wonderful shots!
- Lisa shares some of her precious ones in a wonderful post in Peace of Life Today, and both of them look amazing!
- Amy goes for the big cats in her awesome post in Photography Journal Blog; great tips on how she adjusted the image as well!
- Ken introduces as to royalty in his post in Pictures without Film, as Roswell sits on his throne! Great shot!
- Michelle shows us how difficult it can be with a cat as a model in an awesome photo in Take a Walk and Discover… The model is not impressed!
- Judy shares some great pictures on Kukla and Ollie in her post in lifelessons; those two definitely know how to get along!
- Susan captures a cat doing what cats do best her post in Musin’ with Susan; watching the world go by! For more great photos, go check out the week in review in Musin’ with Susan!
Please let all of these great bloggers know your thoughts about their posts!
15 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Round Up 197”
thanks Frank
Thank you for the round-up, Frank!
You’re welcome and thank you for participating!
Perfect name for this yummy cat! Is he a Maine Coon??
Thank you; Cashew is a Siberian Forest Cat and is expected to continue growing until about age 5
Sounds a bit like our Maine Coon kitten, who also grows until 5 and is expected to get very big! Wish I could include a photo here for you to see him. They would look so cool together!
Sounds like an awesome kitten!
What sweet photos, Frank! And a great topic for a photo challenge. Cashew is a beautiful cat and sure knows how to relax.:) Blessings to you and your wife – hope all is well.
Debbie
No one relaxes better than a cat!
So true!
Frank, that is one awesome cat … love its colours. .
Thank you! He’s a lot of fun too!
I bet he is. *smile
Frank, that is one awesome cat … love its colours. .
I love your Cashew! I love the name too, and I wish I could give him a big hug. I hope he’s a snuggle cat because he looks so soft and huggable! Thank you for this challenge 😊💜