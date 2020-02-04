Welcome to week 198 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!
After a wonderful week of feline fun, it might just be time for something a bit more sedate; with that in mind, I thought this week’s theme should be Rest… Well-deserved to be sure! Of course, with a theme like Rest, there are many directions, in which we can take this. After all, while you Rest, the Rest of the world could be awake… Whether a verb or a noun, you get to choose how you want to interpret this theme.
So, don’t rest on your laurels and collect the rest of your ideas into a creative post! I can’t wait to see what you’ll come up with this week! Go out there and have fun with this one!
Here’s a bit of rest to inspire…
In front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (King Shivaji Museum) rests this stunning sculpture, titled “Buddhas Within”. With inherent serenity, we get to appreciate the garden and the museum’s structure behind it. In many ways, this museum is an oasis where one can enjoy a moment of mental rest and appreciation.
The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:
Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)
Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!
Rest easy, and allow the rest of your creative thoughts to float to the top!
A Fresh Perspective
Photography is more than just a vehicle for capturing the world around me; it provides me with a palette and a set of brushes, with which I paint not only what I see, but also look to express the emotions that are evoked by the scene in front of me in that moment.
Growing up in the Netherlands exposed me to a wide cross-section of visual arts that laid the foundation of my photographic view of all that surrounds me. Early influences were the Dutch Masters of the 17th century, to whom I was introduced by my grandfather during museum explorations; favorites among them are the scenes of quotidian life depicted by Jan Steen and Frans Hals and the vivid landscapes of Jacob van Ruisdael.
My classical high school education was supplemented by the Boijmans Van Beuningen museum, where I spent many a lunch hour exploring its great collection. Here I was introduced to surrealism with a particular love for the approach taken by Salvador Dali; Dali also rekindled my appreciation for the work of Hieronymus Bosch, who often showed the folly of us mortals.
Universal Connections
My approach to any photographic subject is to look for understanding first; in this I look to establish either a connection between the viewer and the subject or capture the connection of the subject with its surroundings. The captured image then aims to portray this connection from a perspective that is part of my personal interpretation.
This interpretation is often a form of externalized introspection, which may alternately display the connection of isolated beings and items with their environment or highlight the whimsy of the profound world, in which we find ourselves. The universe is full of connections, many of which are waiting to be discovered; part of my journey as a photographer is to document these connections.
Any assignment, be it an event, a product shoot or a portrait session is always approached through communication with the client; this is where the first connection is established. Ideas are exchanged and a collaborative plan of action forms, ultimately resulting in a set of images that aim to exceed the expectations of each client.
And, lest we forget, it is important to have fun while practicing the serious business of photography!
View all posts by jansenphoto
24 thoughts on “Tuesday Photo Challenge – Rest”
Great image for this challenge Frank. She looks so peaceful … Here is my contribution http://brashley.photography/2020/02/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-rest/
love this
Wonderful statue Frank, well shot as well. I am at rest looking at a sleeping Buddha
It’s a great state of being, Brian!
Great picture Frank.
Here’s my effort
https://pensitivity101.wordpress.com/2020/02/04/tuesday-photo-challenge-rest/
Great post 🙂
Thank you!
Interesting. I recognize the building but not the sculpture! I must keep my eyes peeled next time I’m there.
My entry this week is the memory of a restful day: https://anotherglobaleater.wordpress.com/2020/02/03/harbour-line/
What a beautiful place to rest Frank! We’re pausing to see what rests around us: https://whippetwisdom.com/2020/02/04/haiku-unconditional-love/
Great post and Eivor and Pearl appear to be enjoying the rest around them!
Thank you Frank, they love these peaceful places 🙂
What a beautiful photo of the Buddha in repose! Wow. Fab!
I’ve added my interpretation below: https://naamayehuda.com/2020/02/04/delicate-rest/
Na’ama
Wonderful picture and an unexpected subject 🙂
Here is mine: http://www.giftsmart.com/sunset-on-the-water-when-the-nature-goes-to-rest/