Welcome to week 198 of the Tuesday Photo Challenge!

After a wonderful week of feline fun, it might just be time for something a bit more sedate; with that in mind, I thought this week’s theme should be Rest… Well-deserved to be sure! Of course, with a theme like Rest, there are many directions, in which we can take this. After all, while you Rest, the Rest of the world could be awake… Whether a verb or a noun, you get to choose how you want to interpret this theme.

So, don’t rest on your laurels and collect the rest of your ideas into a creative post! I can’t wait to see what you’ll come up with this week! Go out there and have fun with this one!

Here’s a bit of rest to inspire…

Buddhas Within

In front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (King Shivaji Museum) rests this stunning sculpture, titled “Buddhas Within”. With inherent serenity, we get to appreciate the garden and the museum’s structure behind it. In many ways, this museum is an oasis where one can enjoy a moment of mental rest and appreciation.

The full rules of this challenge are in TPC Guidelines, but here’s the tl;dr:

Write a post with an image for this week’s topic

Please tag your post with fpj-photo-challenge (if you’re not sure about how tags work, please check out this WordPress article about tagging posts)

Create a pingback link to this post, so that I can create a post showing all of the submissions over the week (note: pingbacks may not appear immediately, as my site is set up to require approval for linking to it; helps against previous bad experiences with spamming)

Have fun creating something new (or sharing something old)!!

Rest easy, and allow the rest of your creative thoughts to float to the top!

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading...